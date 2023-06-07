A bridge replacement project and detour will begin soon along Route 449 in Potter County, according to PennDOT. The bridge spans Pine Creek, about one mile southeast of the village of Gold.

A detour will go into effect on Thursday, June 8, when the bridge is closed to traffic. The detour will use Route 449, Route 49, Route 1008 (Cross Road) and Route 1001 (Fox Hill Road). The detour will be in effect through July 27, with project completion expected Aug. 1. Work activity after the detour is lifted will be done under traffic.

Replacing the bridge will improve the structure’s rating from “poor” to “good.” Built in 1930, the existing bridge is 12 feet long and carries an average of almost 400 vehicles daily.

Overall work includes the removal of the existing concrete arch culvert, construction of a new concrete box culvert, approach paving, guide rail installation, drainage improvements, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items. LTT Trucking LLC of North Bend is the contractor on this $900,000 project. PennDOT anticipates completion in mid-September, but all work is weather dependent.

