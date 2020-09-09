Coudersport, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reopened a Potter County bridge on Tuesday. It spans Steer Run on Route 44 in Hebron Township about four miles north of Coudersport. The bridge carries an average of more than 1,700 vehicles daily.

Since mid-July, traffic has used a temporary roadway to travel around the work zone. By nighttime today, that roadway will close, and the bridge will reopen to traffic.

Overall work involved removal of the old bridge and construction of the replacement. Work also included approach paving, drainage upgrades, guide rail replacement, and miscellaneous items. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College was the contractor on this $742,000 job.