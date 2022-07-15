CONSTRUCTION ALERT
NCPA

Watsontown, Pa. — A portion of Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) is closed in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, due to a roadwork project. 

On Thursday, July 14, Susquehanna Trail was closed between Route 1006 (Rovendale Drive) and Route 54, while the contractor for the Warrior Run School District began work to reconstruct a portion of Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) and the entry way into the Warrior Run School District complex. 

A detour using Rovendale Drive, Route 44, and Route 54, will in in place for the duration of the project.

Work is expected to be completed on this project Wednesday, August 17, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.