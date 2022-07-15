Watsontown, Pa. — A portion of Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) is closed in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, due to a roadwork project.

On Thursday, July 14, Susquehanna Trail was closed between Route 1006 (Rovendale Drive) and Route 54, while the contractor for the Warrior Run School District began work to reconstruct a portion of Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) and the entry way into the Warrior Run School District complex.

A detour using Rovendale Drive, Route 44, and Route 54, will in in place for the duration of the project.

Work is expected to be completed on this project Wednesday, August 17, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.

