PennDOT is advising motorists that a portion of Route 61 is closed between Route 890 and Black Mill Road in Sunbury, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash.

A detour using local roads is in place.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.

