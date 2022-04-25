PennDOT is advising motorists that a portion of Route 61 is closed between Route 890 and Black Mill Road in Sunbury, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash.

A detour using local roads is in place.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.

