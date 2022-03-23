Starting Thursday, March 24, a portion of Route 287 will be closed in Piatt Township, Lycoming County, for utility work.

Route 287 will be closed between Canoe Run Road (T-818) and Larryville Road, while a contractor, Williamsport Electric, installs a fiber line to an existing utility pole. Work will be performed between the hours of 1 and 2 p.m., weather permitting.

A detour using Canoe Run Road and Larryville Road will be in place while work is being performed. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



