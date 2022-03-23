CONSTRUCTION ALERT
NCPA

Starting Thursday, March 24, a portion of Route 287 will be closed in Piatt Township, Lycoming County, for utility work.

Route 287 will be closed between Canoe Run Road (T-818) and Larryville Road, while a contractor, Williamsport Electric, installs a fiber line to an existing utility pole. Work will be performed between the hours of 1 and 2 p.m., weather permitting.

A detour using Canoe Run Road and Larryville Road will be in place while work is being performed. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.