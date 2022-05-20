A portion of Route 4019 (Iron Mine Road) in Columbia Township, Bradford County, remains closed due to a pipe replacement project.
The closure began Friday, May 20 and will run through Friday, May 27. Iron Mine Road is closed between Route 6 and Route 4016 (Austinville Road) while a PennDOT maintenance crew performs pipe replacements.
A detour using Route 4010 (Watkins Hill Road) and Austinville Road is in place while work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., weather permitting.
Remain alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.
