Drivers who use (Route 1010) CC Allis Road in Orwell Township will have to follow a detour starting Thursday due to a pipe replacement project.

CC Allis Road will be closed daily through Friday, July 21 between the intersections with Route 467 and Flanagan Road (T-776), while a PennDOT maintenance crew replaces deteriorating pipes.

A detour using Route 467 in Orwell and Pike townships will be in place while work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

