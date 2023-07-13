CONSTRUCTION ALERT
NCPA

Drivers who use (Route 1010) CC Allis Road in Orwell Township will have to follow a detour starting Thursday due to a pipe replacement project.

CC Allis Road will be closed daily through Friday, July 21 between the intersections with Route 467 and Flanagan Road (T-776), while a PennDOT maintenance crew replaces deteriorating pipes.

A detour using Route 467 in Orwell and Pike townships will be in place while work is being performed.  Work will be performed during daylight hours.

