Road closures are scheduled this week for pipe replacement projects in Northumberland and Montour counties.

Starting Thursday, Oct. 28, Snydertown Road will be closed between Cold Run Road and Anthracite Road in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.

A detour using Route 4009 (Black Mill Road), Route 61, and Route 4005 (Main Street) will be in place while work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

In Montour County, a portion of Route 3008 (Valley West Road) will be closed from Thursday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Oct. 29 between Route 3007 (Klondike Road) and Route 54 for pipe replacements. Work will be performed between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. A detour using Klondike Road and Route 54 will be in place.

Valley West Road will again be closed from Monday, Nov. 1 to Tuesday, Nov. 9 when pipe replacement work continues next week.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.