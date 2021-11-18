CONSTRUCTION ALERT
NCPA

A portion of Route 4013 (Captain Bloom Road) in Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County, starting Friday, Nov. 19 for a pipe replacement project. 

A PennDOT maintenance crew will perform pipe replacements along Captain Bloom Road between Milts Road and Spruce Road. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.

A detour using Routes 890 and 4016 (Plum Creek Road) will be in place while work is being performed. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.