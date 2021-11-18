A portion of Route 4013 (Captain Bloom Road) in Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County, starting Friday, Nov. 19 for a pipe replacement project.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will perform pipe replacements along Captain Bloom Road between Milts Road and Spruce Road. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.

A detour using Routes 890 and 4016 (Plum Creek Road) will be in place while work is being performed. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.



