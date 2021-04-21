Motorists are advised that a pipe replacement project is set to begin this week on Route 1026 (East Lawrence Road) in Lawrence Township, Tioga County.

On Thursday, April 22, through Tuesday, April 27, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., East Lawrence Road will be closed between Route 287 and Cross Road, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew replaces a pipe.

A detour using Cross Road, Buckwheat Hollow Road and Route 287 will be in place while work is being performed. Motorists should be alert, expect travel delays, slow down and drive with caution.