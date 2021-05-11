Motorists are advised that a long-term pipe replacement project continues on Route 4001 (Little Pine Creek Road) in Pine and Cummings Townships, Lycoming County.

May 10 through May 14, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., Little Pine Creek Road will be closed to thru traffic between Route 287 in Pine Township and Route 44 in Cummings Township. A PennDOT maintenance crew will be replacing cross pipes in various locations between the Little Pine Camp Area Road in Cummings Township and English Run Road in Pine Township.

On Monday, May 17 through Friday, May 21, work will be performed north of Carsontown, Pine Township.

A detour using Route 44, Route 973 and Route 287 will be in place while work is being performed. Emergency response vehicles will have access to the roadway during the work hours.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, slow down, and watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.