A pipe replacement project will continue on Route 1026 (East Lawrence Road) in Lawrence Township, Tioga County, Wednesday, April 28, through Wednesday, May 5,
East Lawrence Road will be closed between Route 287 and Cross Road between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew replaces a pipe.
A detour using Cross Road, Buckwheat Hollow Road and Route 287 will be in place while work is being performed. Motorists should be alert, expect travel delays, slow down and drive with caution.