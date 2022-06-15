RoadClosed_genericwooded2-lane_ncpa_2021

A portion of Route 4036 (Hickory Road) in Wells Township, Bradford County, will be closed Thursday for a pipe replacement project. 

On Thursday, June 16 through Tuesday, June 21, Hickory Road will be closed between the intersections with Route 4039 (Judson Hill Road) and Jennings Road (T-613).

A detour using Route 549 and Route 1016 (Hill Road) in Rutland Township, Tioga County, and Route 4038 (Baker Road) and Judson Hill in Wells Township, Bradford County, will be in place while work is being performed.  Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

