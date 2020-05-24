Montoursville, Pa. – PennDOT has provided updates on construction projects and road work for this week:

Resurfacing on Route 2075 in Montoursville Borough and Fairfield Township Begins Next Week

A resurfacing project on Route 2075 (North Montour Street / Loyalsock Avenue) is scheduled to begin next week in Montoursville Borough.

Work will begin on Tuesday, May 26 and is expected to be completed in the late-summer of 2020.

Motorists can expect the following:

Single lane conditions with flagging on North Montour Street from Broad Street in Montoursville to North Loyalsock Avenue in Fairfield Township. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

Single lane conditions with flagging from North Loyalsock Avenue to the Interstate 180 overpass in Fairfield Township. Work will be completed from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. (evening hours).

Motorists can expect a single lane conditions, traffic delays, and lane changes.

The 1.14-mile project includes milling and resurfacing of the existing roadway, base repairs and construction of ADA curb ramps.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $1 million project.

Motorists should expect travel delays, stopped traffic and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project Continues Next Week

Motorists who travel Route 220 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented next week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Work will include guiderail removal, shoulder widening, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week with paving operations now expected in mid-June.

Motorists can expect alternating lane closures during off-peak hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

The Project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, 3-year safety improvement project.

Lane Shift to Begin Next Week on Route 11 in Mahoning Township, Montour County

Motorists who travel along Route 11 are advised that a lane shift will be implemented beginning next week in Mahoning Township, Montour County.

On Thursday, May 28, the contractor will begin repairing the embankment failure on Bald Top Road, a township road which runs along the slope above Route 11.

Motorists can expect:

Route 11 southbound traffic will be shifted to the center (turn) lane near the intersection with Bald Top Road.

Northbound traffic will remain in the northbound lane but will be shifted close to the berm.

Traffic will be controlled by jersey barriers, cones, and signs.

Work on the project is expected to be completed on October 16, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert and watch for changing traffic patterns.

Lane Restrictions on I-80 EB and WB in Montour County Continue Next Week

Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 are advised lane restrictions will continue in both the eastbound and westbound lanes in Liberty Township, Montour County next week.

Work will begin on Tuesday, May 26 and is expected to be completed on Friday, May 29, weather permitting. All work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. each day and will take place between mile markers 217 and 233, both eastbound and westbound.

Short term lane restrictions will occur while the contractor, HRI, Inc., will be excavating and replacing deteriorated concrete slabs as well as replacing deteriorated pipes. This is part of a 6-mile roadway restoration project.

Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Water Main Work on Route 11 Near Danville Resumes

The water main project along the southbound lane of Route 11 between Woodbine Lane in Mahoning Township, Montour County and the Route 42 interchange in Montour Township, Columbia County has resumed.

Service work has begun, and final shoulder and trench restoration will begin next week. The restoration work will occur at night beginning Tuesday, May 26 while daytime service work will continue for several weeks.

The project shut down in January for the winter season and is expected to be completed in late June.

Work on Route 339 in Mifflin Township Resumes Next Week

A contractor is scheduled to resume road work on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 on Route 339 in Mifflin Township, Columbia County.

Paving and base repairs will occur in both the northbound and southbound lanes between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Motorists may experience short term lane closures under flagging conditions on Route 339 between Interstate 80 and Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road).

Motorists are urged to obey flaggers and drive with caution in the work zone.

This work is part of a 3.2-mile widening and resurfacing project from West Street to Smith Hollow Road in Mifflin Township. The project includes new paved shoulders.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $5.3 million project.

Retaining Wall Project on Route 414 in Morris Township,

Tioga County Begins Next Week

Motorists who travel Route 414 in Morris Township, Tioga County are advised a retaining wall project will begin on Friday, May 29. The project is located at the intersection of Wilson Hill Road and continues north for .58 miles towards Morris.

Utility relocation work will begin next week and is expected to be completed July 2, 2020. This work is being done in preparation for the construction of six retaining walls. The retaining wall construction will begin in the spring of 2021 due to an area of embankment failures between Pine Creek and Route 414.

During the utility relocation, a detour will be in place using Wilson Hill Road, Route 4002 (Oregon Hill Road), English Run Road and Route 287 in Tioga and Lycoming Counties.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area.

The contractor is LTT Trucking, LCC. for this $4,900,000, 3-phase project. The project will have a planned detour route for each phase of the work and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.

Slide Remediation Project Complete on Leona Road in Troy Township

A PennDOT contractor has completed work on a slide remediation project on Route 4017 (Leona Road) in Troy Township, Bradford County.

The failure, which occurred in the fall of 2018, was originally scheduled to be repaired in March of 2019, but was postponed due to the land slide progressing during the initial repair project.

The repair included excavation, placement of rock and reconstruction of a section of the roadway.

Resurfacing on Route 287 in Tioga County Complete

A resurfacing project on a three-mile section of Route 287 in Tioga County is now complete.

The project was performed between Route 4024 (Elkhorn Road) to Route 15 in Tioga Township and Tioga Borough.