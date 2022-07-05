The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Bradford County update

A four-year reconstruction project continues on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens.

New Traffic Pattern

Route 199 is closed to northbound traffic, between Woodworth Street and Stevenson Street. This lane closure will not allow traffic access to East Lockhart Street from Route 199 (Keystone Avenue).

Construction will resume Tuesday, July 5. The contractor, Kriger Construction, will continue work on this full depth pavement reconstruction project at two locations. Work includes paving, drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

The contractor, Aqua, will be installing new water lines in the northbound lanes of Keystone Avenue, within the construction limits. There should be no impacts to traffic on SR 199.

The following closure will remain in effect:

Route 199 (Main Street) will be closed to northbound traffic between Vanderbilt Street and Lincoln Street.

Route 199 (Keystone Avenue) will be closed to northbound traffic between Woodworth Street and Stevenson Street.

Detour information for:

For closure between Woodworth Street and Stevenson Street northbound cars will follow a 1.39 mile detour using Chemung St. to Elmer St. and Stevenson Street.

For closure between Vanderbilt Street and Powell Street northbound cars will follow a 1.10 mile detour using Orchard Street, Elmer Avenue, and Stevenson Street.

Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

Pipe replacement project on Route 706 in Wyalusing Township

A portion of Route 706 will be closed this week in Wyalusing Township for a pipe replacement project.

On Wednesday, July 6, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing work on Route 706 between Stoney Point Road and Cold Creek Road, weather permitting, during daylight hours.

A detour using Route 1012 (Leisure Lake Road) and Route 1017 (Herrickville Road) in Stevens and Herrick townships will be in place while work is performed.

This project is expected to take just one day, with a rain date of Thursday, July 7.

Clinton County

Bridge preservation work continues in Clinton County.

Bridge locations are:

Route 1002 (Island Road) in Dunstable Township

Route 120 (Huron Avenue) over the railroad in Renovo.

The Island Road (SR 1002) bridge has seen work activity since early April. Through July 7, the bridge will remain closed and a detour using Island Road, Route 150, East Water Street, and North Washington Street remains in effect. Starting Friday, July 8, the Island bridge will be open to traffic and work will continue under daylight signing and roadway flagging. Work at this location will last through July and mainly includes substructure repairs. Preservation work on this bridge will improve its sufficiency rating from poor to good.

During the last week of July, temporary traffic signals will be set to “flash” on the Route 120 bridge in Renovo near the Dollar General store. Starting Aug. 2, those signals will enforce analternating traffic pattern as work gets underway. This bridge spans the Norfolk Southern railroad and is 202 feet long. It carries an average of almost 1,400 vehicles each day. Preservation work will improve its sufficiency rating from fair to good. Work will last into November. Work had been expected to start in May but changes to the contractor’s schedule have led to an early August start.

Work activity will include deck replacements, concrete repairs, guide rail updates, and miscellaneous items. Swank Construction Company of New Kensington, PA is the contractor for this $3.2 million job. All work is weather and schedule dependent. PennDOT expects work on the bridges to be complete by mid-October.

Mitchell Knorr Contracting of Bloomsburg, is the contractor on this $3.7 million project, which is expected to last through August of 2022. Overall, the project will enhance safety at the intersection through roadway widening, roadway realignment, and the addition of a turning lane. Other project items include paving, drainage improvements, new traffic signals, waterline relocation, and miscellaneous items

Northumberland County

A portion of Route 4012 (Snydertown Road) will be closed to thru traffic in Upper Augusta Township for a paving project.

Snydertown Road will be closed between Route 4010 (Reagan Street) in Sunbury and Anthracite Road in Upper Augusta Township from Tuesday, July 5 to Friday, July 15.

A detour using Route 4005 (South Main Street), Route 61 and Snydertown Road will be in place while work is being performed.

Local traffic will be able to access Snydertown Road. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Work will be performed between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Columbia County

A roadwork project continues on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Hemlock, Mount Pleasant, Scott and South Centre townships, Columbia County.

On Tuesday, July 5, the contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, will set up a single lane closure between mile marker 238 and mile marker 240, which is located between the Lightstreet and Lime Ridge exits, to do pavement repairs. Work will be performed Tuesday through Thursday, July 7 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Route 1001 (Shaffer Road) will also be closed between Sawmill Road and Route 11 for 28 days for the contractor to make repairs under the bridge over Shaffer Road. A detour using Sawmill Road, Route 487, North Central Mountain Road and Route 11 will be in place.

The $9.1 million, pavement preservation and bridge preservation project spans between mile marker 235 (Lightstreet / Bloomsburg exit) to mile marker 241 (Lime Ridge exit). Work includes bituminous and concrete base preservation, bridge approach replacement, epoxy overlay, and bituminous milling and resurfacing. The project also includes bridge preservation on Route 1001 (Shaffer Road), Route 1003 (Lows Road), and bridge preservation work to the structures on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound: the structures at mile marker 239, and the structures at mile marker 240 over Route 11 and the North Shore Railroad. Work is expected to be completed on this project in October of 2022.

Motorists should expect delays during peak traffic hours between 1 and 6 p.m.

*************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

