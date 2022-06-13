The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Bradford County update

A four-year reconstruction project continues on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens.

New Traffic Pattern

Route 199 is closed to northbound traffic, between Woodworth and Stevenson streets. This lane closure will not allow traffic access E. Lockhart Street from Route 199 (Keystone Avenue).

Week of June 13

Contractor Kriger Construction will continue work on this full-depth pavement reconstruction project at two locations. Work includes paving, drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

The following closure will remain in effect:

Route 199 (Main Street) will be closed to northbound traffic between Vanderbilt and Powell streets.

Detour information for:

For closure between Woodworth and Stevenson streets, northbound cars will follow a 1.39 mile detour using Chemung Street to Elmer Street and Stevenson Street.

For closure between Vanderbilt and Powell streets, northbound cars will follow a 1.10 mile detour using Orchard Street, Elmer Avenue, and Stevenson Street.

Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

Centre County update

As work continues on the local interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County, PennDOT is providing a mid-June update for the job. The work zone is located along I-80 near the Bellefonte/161 interchange and can affect traffic flow on Interstate 80 and Route 26.

Motorists should anticipate the following the week of June 13:

Interstate 80 eastbound:

During daylight hours, I-80 eastbound is in a long-term configuration that sees traffic in the left lane using the crossover to I-80 westbound. Traffic in the travel lane remains on I-80 eastbound and will be shifted onto the shoulder while passing through the work zone. When exiting the work zone, traffic on the shoulder will return to the travel lane and traffic from the crossover will rejoin I-80 eastbound in the left lane.

Eastbound overnight work will continue as follows: Overnight Sunday, June 12, through Thursday, June 16, a right (travel) lane closure on I-80 eastbound will shift all traffic onto the crossover lane at mile marker 162. Overnight hours are 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. PennDOT advises motorists to anticipate delays. Daylight hours are 6 a.m. to 4 pm.

Interstate 80 westbound:

I-80 westbound is now in its long-term configuration for the summer with two lanes shifted to the right. The right lane rides on the outside shoulder and the left lane rides on what was the travel lane.

On Route 26, flaggers will be in the roadway to enforce an alternating traffic pattern as drainage work continues. Lane restrictions will be lifted by the end of the day each day.

Work scheduled for this season includes three miles of reconstruction on I-80 eastbound, building new ramps and a connector road, completing a bridge structure, and reconstructing and improving a section of Route 26.

The I-80/Route 26 local interchange project is east of Bellefonte and is part of a long-awaited safety improvement in Centre County. HRI of State College is the contractor on this $52 million project. Up-to-date information is available on the project page at www.penndot.pa.gov/jacksonvilleroad.

The local interchange project is the first phase of a three-phase project to build local access, a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80, and make improvements on Jacksonville road. In July 2018, the project was awarded an initial $35 million federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Completing all three phases will support the regional freight economy and improve the reliability of roadway travel throughout the region.

Columbia County

A roadwork project continues on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Hemlock, Mount Pleasant, Scott and South Centre townships.

The work announced below will continue as scheduled. Delays are expected, especially during the peak traffic hours of 2 and 6 p.m. There may be residual delays into the evening hours.

Week of June 12

On Sunday, June 12, the contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, will begin replacing bridge approach slabs and perform deck repairs on the bridge over Route 1001 (Shaffer Road) between mile marker 237 and mile marker 238. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with barrier. Work this week will be performed Sunday 7p.m. through Friday, June 17 at 6 a.m.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime is the primary contractor for this $9.1 million, pavement preservation and bridge preservation project, which spans between mile marker 235 (Lightstreet /Bloomsburg exit) to mile marker 241 (Lime Ridge exit). Work includes bituminous and concrete base preservation, bridge approach replacement, epoxy overlay, and bituminous milling and resurfacing.

The project also includes bridge preservation on Route 1001 (Shaffer Road), Route 1003 (Lows Road), and bridge preservation work to the structures on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound, the structures at mile marker 239, and the structures at mile marker 240 over Route 11 and the North Shore Railroad. Work is expected to be completed on this project in October.

Traffic entering Route 339 from Smith Hollow Road will only be permitted to enter in the northbound direction of Route 339.

Work on this $11.5 million project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck, Luzerne County, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Centre County update

Bridge replacement work begins Wednesday in Centre County. The bridge spans a tributary of Bald Eagle Creek on Route 504 (Alternate 220) near Wingate. Replacing the bridge will improve its rating from poor to good. Built in 1925, the bridge is 13-feet long and carries an average of almost 4,200 vehicles each day.

Starting Wednesday, temporary traffic signals will enforce an alternating traffic pattern across the bridge, as replacement work takes place using a half-width configuration.

Overall work on this project includes the removal of the existing bridge, construction of a new single-span concrete structure, paving, guiderail updates, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items.

Nestlerode Contracting Company of Lock Haven is the contractor on this $908,000 project, which is schedule to be complete by the end of October. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

*************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

