Updated at 4:30 p.m., Sept. 3.
The following roads (listed by county) are closed in the Northcentral Pa. area due to flooding or downed trees and utilities.
Columbia
- Route 1007 (Stony Brook Road) from the intersection of Route 487 to the intersection of Route 487 in Orange Township.
- (Open) Route 2022 (Scotch Valley Drive) between the intersection with Route 339 (Main Mifflin Drive /Mainville Drive) in Main Township and the intersection with Township Road 339, Beaver Township.
- Route 2026 (Mountain Shadow Lane) between the intersection with Route 339 (State Road) in Beaver Township and the intersection with Beaver Valley Road in Beaver Township.
- (Open) Route 339 between the intersection with Dog Town Road in Beaver Township and the intersection with Full-Mill Hill Road in Main Township.
- Route 3016 (Hollow Road) between the intersection with Hollow Road and the intersection with Route 487 (River Hill Drive) in Catawissa.
- (Open) Route 4013 (Whites Church Road) between the intersection with Fox Hollow Road and the intersection with English Hill Road in Mount Pleasant Township.
- Route 2024 (Beaver Valley Road) between Route 2022 (Scotch Valley Drive) and Chapel Hill Road in Beaver Township.
- (Open) Route 487 between Neyhart Road in Orange Township and Lodge Road in Fishing Creek Township. Detour is Routes 4041, 254 to 487.
- (Open) Route 487 between the intersection with Rohrsburg Road in Orange Township and the intersection with Route 254 in Benton.
Montour
- Route 2014 (Stine Road/Century Road/Hedge Road) between Route 642 and the intersection with Cameltown Road in Derry Township.
- (Open) Route 2006 (Ridge Drive) between Route 2013 (Mt. Zion Drive) and County Line Drive in Cooper Township.
Northumberland
- (Open) Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) between the intersection with Route 45 (Purple Heart Road) and the intersection with Hobbes Road in East Chillisquaque.
- Route 2004 (Bowden Road) between Route 54 (Elysburg Road) and Route 2003 (Logan Run Road) in Rush Township.
Snyder
- Route 2006 (Chapman Hollow Road) between Route 11 and Herrold Church Road/Stahl Road in Union Township.