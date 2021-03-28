In an effort to improve our environment and clean up our local roadways, PennDOT maintenance crews in Bradford county will pick up litter this week along Routes 6, 220, 328, 467, 154, and 549. Crews also will be picking up litter in Tioga County on Routes 15, 6, 414, 287 and 549.

Crews will be picking up litter starting Monday, March 29 through Friday, April 2, during daylight hours.

There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities. Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicle, and watch for workers near the roadway, along interchanges and entrance/exit ramps.