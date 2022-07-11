The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects for the week of July 11:

Lycoming County updates

Work continues on a safety improvement project on Route 220 in Woodward and Piatt townships.

This week, the contractor is scheduled to open the Loon Jug handle. The Youngs Road West Jug Handle will be closed to facilitate construction of the Pine Run Road deceleration lanes; upon completion, the Pine Run Road intersection will open.

Motorists should be aware of changing traffic patterns on Thursday and Friday, as the contractor will be switching traffic onto the newly constructed Larry’s Creek Bridge. A single lane in each direction will remain until completion of the second phase of the structure scheduled to be completed this fall.

Existing Detours

Route 220 and Route 287 in Piatt Township.

Route 287 southbound traffic to Route 220 north will be detoured onto Route 220 south towards Jersey Shore and will be directed to use the Route 44 South/Main Street exit (Jersey Shore) to access Route 220 northbound.

Route 220 northbound traffic to Route 287 north will use the median U-turn near Martins Road to access Route 287 from Route 220 southbound.

The existing traffic signal at the Route 220/Route 287 interchange will be turned off to facilitate continuous traffic flow.

Route 220 and Quenshukeny Road, Woodward Township.

Route 220 southbound traffic will be able to access Quenshukeny Road.

Route 220 northbound traffic to Quenshukeny Road will be detoured to the Fourth Street interchange in the City of Williamsport to access Quenshukeny Road from 220 southbound.

All traffic exiting Quenshukeny Road will be required to travel Route 220 southbound. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Route 220 southbound to the U-turn at the former Woodward school to access Route 220 northbound.

The Front Street turning lane will be closed for the construction of concrete islands at the western entrance to Front Street. Southbound motorists will be detoured to the median U-turn near the former Woodward Township school to access Front Street via northbound 220.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $41 million, multi-year safety improvement project.

Lane restriction on Route 15 NB in Cogan House Township

A lane restriction begins Tuesday on Route 15 in Cogan House Township for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash.

The contractor will be working on Route 15 northbound at mile marker 155, just prior to the Steam Valley exit ramp. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane and shoulder to be restricted. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and is expected to be completed in one day.

Bradford County update

A four-year reconstruction project continues on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens.

This week, Kriger Construction will continue work on this full depth pavement reconstruction project at two locations. Work includes paving, drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

The contractor, Aqua, will be installing new water lines in the northbound lanes of Keystone Avenue, within the construction limits. There should be no impacts to traffic on SR 199.

The following closure will remain in effect:

Route 199 (Main Street) will be closed to northbound traffic between Vanderbilt Street and Lincoln Street.

Route 199 (Keystone Avenue) will be closed to northbound traffic between Woodworth Street and Stevenson Street.

Detour information for:

For closure between Woodworth and Stevenson streets, northbound cars will follow a 1.39 mile detour using Chemung Street to Elmer Avenue and Stevenson Street.

For closure between Vanderbilt and Lincoln streets, northbound cars will follow a 1.10 mile detour using Orchard Street, Elmer Avenue, and Stevenson Street.

Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

Lane restrictions on Route 6 in Wyalusing Borough and Wyalusing Township

Beginning Monday, a contractor will begin microsurfacing Route 6 in Wyalusing Borough and Wyalusing Township. The work location begins at the borough line and continues .25 miles past Sterling Hill Road.

This portion of the project is expected to take two weeks. Work will be completed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect lane restrictions controlled by signing and flaggers.

Suit Kote Corporation is the primary contractor for this $1.16 million wearing surface preservation contract. Work includes microsurfacing three sections of Route 6 in Wyalusing Borough, Wyalusing Township, and Burlington Township, as well as, as section of Route 14 in Troy Borough and an epoxy overly placed on the bridge carrying Route 6 over Sugar Creek in Burlington Township. Work is expected to be completed on this contract in October.

Tioga County

A bridge replacement project begins this week on Route 249 near Little Marsh in Chatham Township.

Beginning today, Route 249 will be closed approximately 5 miles southeast of the intersection with Route 49 and approximately 1.5 miles northwest of the intersection with Route 4012 (Short Hill Road), while a contractor begins this accelerated schedule construction project.

Motorists can expect the road to be closed for 25 calendar days with a detour using Route 4017 (Locey Creek Road) in Middlebury Township and Route 49 in Osceola Township.

HRI is the prime contractor for this $575,000 project on Route 249. This project includes removal of existing bridge, construction of and placement of precast reinforced concrete box culvert over an unnamed tributary to Crooked Creek, rock placement, paving, guide rail, pavement markings, and other related work.

Bridge replacement project begins on North Road in Jackson Township

A bridge replacement project begins Monday on Route 1002 (North Road) in Jackson Township.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will begin replacing an existing bridge structure with a precast concrete box culvert on North Road. The project is located between Route 328 and Skyline Drive.

A detour will be in place using Route 328, Route 1020 (Alder Run Road) and Picnic Grove Road.

This project is expected to be completed in late September 2022, weather permitting.

Utility project on Mack Road in Covington Township

A gas line project will begin Wednesday on Route 2020 (Mack Road) in Covington Township.

UGI will be replacing gas lines along Mack Road just south of Route 2022 (West Hill Road) for approximately 2 miles. Motorists can expect occasional lane restrictions under flagging conditions. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

This utility project is expected to be completed in six weeks.

Pipe replacement project on Nauvoo Road, Morris Township

Starting Tuesday, a portion of Route 3014 (Nauvoo Road) in Morris Township will close for a pipe replacement project.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will begin the project Nauvoo Road between Route 3013 (Plank Road) and Route 3016 (Link Hill Road). Work includes replacing a large pipe and stabilizing the embankment.

A detour using Plank Road and Route 414 will be in place. Work is expected to be completed Friday, July 29, weather permitting.

Clinton/Centre counties

Work continues this week in Clinton and Centre counties:

The contractor will implement single lane closures along the entirety of Route 3001 (Fisherman’s Paradise Road) and on Route 3004 (Paradise Road) from Route 150 to Fisherman’s Paradise Road on Saturday, July 9. These closures will be controlled by flaggers and are necessary for the contractor to complete paving and driveway tie-ins. PennDOT anticipates shoulder backup, guiderail installation, and line painting to follow during the week of July 11 and urges drivers to exercise caution while traveling through construction zones.

The contractor is scheduled to conduct paving operations along Route 4001 (Kettle Creek Road) from near Hammersley Fork to Route 144 in Clinton County on Tuesday, July 12, and Wednesday, July 13. This work zone begins in Noyes Township approximately four miles northwest of Route 120 and continues northbound for four miles in Leidy Township. A detour using Route 144 and Route 120 will be implemented while the paving operations take place. The detour will be lifted at the close of business each day.

Other roads to see work in Centre County are:

Route 3020 (Whitehall Road) from Route 3018 (University Drive) to South Atherton Street.

Route 26 (College Avenue) signal upgrades at Pike Street and Houserville Road.

Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle Road.

Route 150 (Benner Pike) signal upgrades at Rolling Ridge Drive and Eagle Point.

Route 3014 (South Atherton Street) from Twigs Lane to Villa Crest Drive.

Other routes in Clinton County include:

Route 1024 (Fairview Street) from Bellefonte Avenue to Water Street (Route 120).

Route 664 (Coudersport Pike) from Race Track Road to Roundhouse Road.

Route 150 (Church Street) from Monument to the Constitution bridge.

Route 120 (Renovo Road) from Sugar Run Road (Route 2022) to Fairview Street (Route 1024).

Route 1002 (Island Route Road) from Clarks Barn Road to Island Road.

Route 2012 (Paul Mack Boulevard) from Allison Street to Logan Avenue.

This work is part of a $6.9 million project, to address improvements on more than 24 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties.

Overall work will include milling, placement of binder and wearing courses, final paving, joint repairs, pipe lining and pipe replacement, guide rail updates, signal upgrades, ADA ramp replacement, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction.

Glenn O. Hawbaker of State College is the contractor on this project, which is expected to be complete in mid-November.

Northumberland County

On Monday, a contractor working for Aqua Pennsylvania will begin a water main replacement project on Route 2023 (Merriam Highway/South Hickory Street) in Mount Carmel Borough and Mount Carmel Township

Crews will be working on the roadway between Reliance Road and Route 61 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. In the event of inclement weather, work may be performed on Fridays. The project is expected to be completed in August.

Motorists can expect lane restrictions with automated flagging in the work zone while work is being performed.

Lane restrictions Monday on Veterans Memorial Bridge

A right lane restriction begins Monday on Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Sunbury while a crew begins maintenance work.

The right (driving) northbound lane of the Veterans Memorial bridge will be restricted between Route 147 in Sunbury and Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam, Snyder County, while a crew installs a new electric pole.

Work will be performed during daylight hours and is expected to be completed in just one day.

Snyder County

A lane restriction begins Wednesday on Route 2016 (West Sassafras Street) in Penn Township for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash.

The contractor will be working on West Sassafras Street near the Penn Township line. Motorists can expect lane restrictions in the work zone. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. and is expected to be completed in one day.

CSVT Update

Construction of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties continues with the construction phase of the Southern Section.

On Monday, Trumbull Corporation will begin to construct a right turn lane on Route 15 southbound onto Grangers Road, just south of the new Winfield interchange.

Motorists should expect daytime lane restrictions and changing traffic patterns. Work on this new turn lane is expected to be completed in late September, weather permitting.

Work next month will include the implementation of a month-long detour of Grangers Road between Route 15 southbound and Park Road. The detour will be Route 15 southbound to Sunbury Road and Park Road. Updates to follow.

For more information on the CSVT project, please visit www.csvt.com.

*************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

