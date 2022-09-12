The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

Work continues on a safety improvement project on Route 220 in Woodward and Piatt townships.

This week, the contractor will continue work on the East Linden Service Road, the Grandview Jug Handle, and the bridges over Larry’s Creek and Quenshukeny Run. The contractor will be placing an epoxy overlay on the Front Street bridge in Linden. Motorists can expect lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed.

On Tuesday, Route 220 northbound traffic should expect intermittent delays near the Route 287 interchange for bridge beam delivery and setting. The contractor will be stopping traffic for 15-minute intervals between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for the beam setting.

Existing Detours

Route 220 and Route 287 in Piatt Township.

Route 287 southbound traffic to Route 220 north will be detoured onto Route 220 south towards Jersey Shore and will be directed to use the Route 44 South/Main Street exit (Jersey Shore) to access Route 220 northbound.

Route 220 northbound traffic to Route 287 north will use the median U-turn near Martins Road to access Route 287 from Route 220 southbound.

The existing traffic signal at the Route 220/Route 287 interchange will be turned off to facilitate continuous traffic flow.

Route 220 and Quenshukeny Road, Woodward Township.

Route 220 southbound traffic will be able to access Quenshukeny Road.

Route 220 northbound traffic to Quenshukeny Road will be detoured to the Fourth Street interchange in the City of Williamsport to access Quenshukeny Road from 220 southbound.

All traffic exiting Quenshukeny Road will be required to travel Route 220 southbound. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Route 220 southbound to the U-turn at the former Woodward school to access Route 220 northbound.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $41 million, multi-year safety improvement project.

Clinton County

A beam setting project on a Route 64 bridge in Lamar will cause delays later this week. The bridge spans Big Fishing Creek.

On Friday, beams will arrive on site and be set in place. During this time, traffic stops of up to 15 minutes will take place. Drivers should plan extra travel time into their schedules during Friday daylight hours. Work on this project includes removal of the old bridge, construction of a new single-span concrete box beam bridge, full-depth pavement reconstruction on both sides, approaches, paving, base drain, guide rail, and miscellaneous items. Nestlerode Construction Company of Lock Haven is the contractor for this $1.8 million job. All work is weather and schedule dependent. PennDOT expects work on the bridge to be complete by mid-November. Replacing the bridge will improve its rating from poor to good. The 44-foot bridge dates from 1922 and carries an average of almost 6,000 vehicles each day. Centre County Route 26 north of Pine Grove Mills will be restricted to a single lane starting at 3 a.m. today as part of the Route 26/45 intersection project. It will remain a single lane until Tuesday evening. While this lane closure is in place, flaggers in the roadway will enforce an alternating traffic pattern. Flaggers on either end of Route 45 will provide traffic control for drivers merging onto Route 26. PennDOT also noted a delay in implementing a new traffic pattern announced last week. The contractor now intends to make the switch on Tuesday evening. Once implemented, drivers traveling northbound on Route 26 toward State College will continue to use the temporary roadway through the work zone while southbound traffic heading toward Pine Grove Mills travels the newly-completed portion of Route 26 and the new bridge. The existing traffic pattern on Route 45 will remain in place. However, due to the shift in traffic pattern on Route 26, PennDOT urges drivers making a left turn from Route 45 to spend extra time watching for oncoming traffic before completing their turn. PennDOT reminds drivers that lane widths through the work zone are reduced to 10-feet and urges drivers of wider vehicles to find an alternate route. Overall work on this project includes constructing turning lanes, widening, roadway realignment, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, permanent traffic signals, and miscellaneous construction. Other work includes replacing an existing concrete bridge with a single-span box beam bridge. By realigning the intersection, adding a traffic signal, overhead lighting, and turning lanes, PennDOT expects a better flow of traffic, safer turning maneuverability from all directions, and reduced congestion during high-traffic volume events locally. Charles C. Merlo of Mineral Point is the contractor on this $5 million project, which PennDOT expects to be complete by mid-November. Atherton Street Project The Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College continues. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. Motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists can expect the following the week of Sept. 12: Daylight lane closures regulated by flaggers will be implemented to install new sewer line. No detours will be used. Two crews will be working between College and Railroad avenues on Atherton Street. Once work is completed between these streets, crews will start working from Beaver Avenue and work toward Nittany Avenue on Atherton Street. A third crew will be working between Westerly Parkway and Allen Street on Atherton Street. Line painting will be performed between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue, dependent on contractor's schedule and weather. Motorists should expect travel delays and should adjust their schedules accordingly. Overall project work will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items. HRI of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job. PennDOT reminds drivers all work is weather and schedule dependent. The project is expected to conclude in fall 2024.

Columbia County

The three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County continues.

This week, Mitchell Knorr Contracting will continue excavation for the reconstruction of the northbound lane of Route 339. Contractor will also complete work on previously started storm drainage systems and structure work over two unnamed tributaries. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

Traffic Impacts

A long-term lane restriction will be implemented on Route 339 southbound between Smith Hollow Road and Broad Street. The following detour route will be implemented, with signs and message boards leading up to and throughout the detour:

Route 339 southbound traffic will take Broad Street in Nescopeck to Route 93 north towards Berwick, to Route 11 south to Market Street in South Centre Township, to the Market Street bridge, back to Route 339 in Mifflinville.

Route 339 northbound traffic will be able to travel on the northbound lane from Mifflinville to Nescopeck.

Traffic will no longer be permitted to enter 339 from Smith Hollow Road due to Smith Hollow Road being closed.

Work on this $11.5 million project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Work continues on Interstate 80 EB/WB

Work continues on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Hemlock, Mount Pleasant, Scott and South Centre Townships.

This week, the contractor will be milling and scratching in both directions between mile markers 238-241. This location is between Exit 242/Mifflinville and Exit 23 /Lightstreet/Bloomsburg. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Route 11 NB Lane Closure

There will be a lane closure on Route 11 northbound under the Interstate 80 structure in South Centre Township while the contractor works on the overhead structure. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Lows Road Closure

Route 1003 (Lows Road) will remain closed between Route 11 and Route 1005 (Hidlay Church Road) while the sub-contractor, Wolyniec Construction, continues work on the bridge carrying Route 80 over the roadway. A detour using Hidlay Church Road, Horse Farm Road, Route 1006 (Sawmill Road), Route 487, North Central Road, and Route 11 will be in place for the duration of this portion of the project.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for detour signing and road closures and allow for additional commute time for the detour routes.

************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

