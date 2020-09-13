The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project in Lycoming County continues

Motorists who travel Route 220 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented this week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Work will include removal of signs within right of way, shoulder paving, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week. Shoulder widening will be taking place, the contractor will be repaving shoulder work through driveways and side roads. The contractor will be minimizing impacts to sideroads and driveways. Motorist should use caution.

Motorists can expect alternating lane closures during off-peak hours.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution.

Motorists should approach crossovers with caution in the work zone.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

The Project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, 3-year safety improvement project.

Lane Closure on Route 220 in Porter and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County

Motorists who travel Route 220 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented this week in Porter and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

On Tuesday, September 15 through Friday, September 18, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing shoulder work along the southbound and northbound lanes of Route 220 between the Clinton County line and the intersection with Route 287. Work will be performed between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Motorists can expect alternating or rolling lane closures.

Pipe Replacement Project on Shumway Hill Road in Charleston Township

Motorists are advised that Route 3011 (Shumway Hill Road) will be closed between Route 3009 (Antrim Road) and T-413 (Caulkins Road) next week in Charleston Township, Tioga County, for a pipe replacement project.

On Tuesday, September 15, a PennDOT maintenance crew will replace a large pipe, beginning at 8 a.m. A detour using Route 3009 (Round Top Road) and Route 6 will be in place.

This project is expected to take three days, weather permitting.

Lane closures continue on I-80 WB in Union County

Motorists who travel Interstate 80 in both directions are advised short-term alternating single lane closures will continue next week in White Deer Township, Union County.

The contractor, Suit-Kote, Corporation, will be microsurfacing the ramps at Exit 210, the Route 15 interchanges with Interstate 80. Motorists should expect short-term alternating single lane closures while the work is being performed.

Work will take approximately one week to complete, weather permitting and will be performed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

I-80 WB On-Ramp closed in Valley Township, Montour County

Motorists are advised that the Interstate 80 westbound on ramp (Exit 224 Danville) from Route 54 continues to remain closed for repair work.

The Interstate 80 overpass bridge beams were damaged by an over-height vehicle in August of 2020. PennDOT closed the ramp to traffic for inspection of the structure and determined the ramp will remain closed until the structure is fixed. The contractor is expected to begin work on the damaged structure in October with work expected to be completed by late November, weather permitting.

Traffic seeking to enter Interstate 80 westbound from Route 54 in Valley Township just outside of Danville should use the established detour: Route 54 west to Route 254 west and enter Interstate 80 westbound at the Limestoneville (Exit 215) in Northumberland County.

Roadwork on Route 104/522 in Snyder County

Roadwork along Route 522 near the intersection with Route 104 in Middleburg Borough, Snyder County will continue next week.

On Monday, September 14 through Friday, September 18, the contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., will apply an epoxy overlay to a bridge. Motorist can expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Work on the bridge will be start Monday morning. Work will be performed on the bridge in partial width. Traffic will be controlled with flagging.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, September 18, weather permitting.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $400,000 project which included milling and paving Routes 104 and 522 in Middleburg.

Route 11 resurfacing project continues in Columbia County

A resurfacing project on Route 11 will continue this week in Columbia County.

The contractor, HRI, Inc, will continue epoxy overlay work on the Route 11 bridge spanning Briar Creek in Berwick, Columbia County and also plans to place an epoxy overlay on the over pass bridge on the Interstate 80 eastbound on-ramp from Route 11.

Work on both bridges will take place Monday, September 14 through Thursday, September 17 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At night, HRI, Inc. will continue paving Route 11 starting near the Interstate 80 interchange and continuing south towards Bloomsburg. Flaggers will be controlling traffic during this paving work.

Motorists should expect lane shifts during each operation and should drive with caution in the work zone.

Work on this project includes milling and paving of the roadway, work on Interstate 80 ramps, base repairs, ADA curb ramps, guiderail upgrades, and line painting.

HRI, Incorporated is the primary contractor on this $3.8 million project which is expected to be completed by late November, 2020.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.