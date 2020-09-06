The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project in Lycoming County continues

Motorists who travel Route 220 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented this week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Work will include removal of signs within right of way, shoulder paving, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week. Shoulder widening will be taking place, the contractor will be repaving shoulder work through driveways and side roads. The contractor will be minimizing impacts to sideroads and driveways. Motorists should use caution.

Motorists can expect alternating lane closures during off-peak hours.

Update on Route 2014 (Third Street) resurfacing project in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County

The resurfacing project Route 2014 (Third Street), between Country Club Drive and River Avenue, in the area also known as the Golden Strip, will complete major construction this week in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.

On Wednesday, September 9 and Thursday, September 10, the Williamsport Sanitary Authority (WSA) and the contractor HRI, Inc., will work together to adjust the elevation on the manholes to match the newly paved road.

This is being done as part of a coordinated effort between the WSA who owns the utility and the contractor HRI, Inc., who was responsible for the completion of the road work. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging.

HRI, Inc, is the primary contractor for the $3 million project that included base and concrete repairs, paving (including ramps), ADA curb upgrades, drainage and guiderail upgrades.

Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Route 199 Reconstruction Project in Athens and Sayre boroughs in Bradford County

A four-year reconstruction project is set to begin this week on Route 199 in Athens and Sayre Boroughs, Bradford County. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 86 / New York 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project will begin at the New York state line and work south.

On Tuesday, September 8, Route 199 will be closed to northbound traffic between Cayuta Street and Interstate 86 / New York 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line, while the contractor, Kriger Construction, begins a full depth pavement reconstruction. Work includes drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

Detour information:

Northbound cars will follow a 3.4-mile detour using Mohawk Street, North Keystone Avenue, Route 1069 (Pitney and Elmira Streets), Route 220, Interstate 86 / New York 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) and Route 199 (Bradford Street).

Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

Truck traffic northbound and southbound will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 86 / New York 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging during construction.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns and drive with caution through the work zone.

Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, four-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.

Lane closures continue on I-80 WB in Union County

Motorists who travel Interstate 80 westbound are advised short-term alternating single lane closures will continue next week in White Deer Townships, Union County.

The contractor, Suit-Kote, Corporation, will be begin microsurfacing the roadway starting at mile marker 199 and continuing west until the Clinton County line. Motorists should expect short-term alternating single lane closures while the work is being performed.

Work will take approximately two weeks to complete, weather permitting and will be performed Tuesday through Thursday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

I-80 WB On-Ramp closed in Valley Township, Montour County

Motorists are advised that the Interstate 80 westbound on ramp (Exit 224 Danville) from Route 54 is closed for maintenance work.

Traffic seeking to enter Interstate 80 westbound from Route 54 in Valley Township just outside of Danville should use the established detour: Route 54 west to Route 254 west and enter Interstate 80 westbound at the Limestoneville (Exit 215) in Northumberland County.

The on-ramp is expected to be closed for several weeks.

Roadwork on Route 104 in Snyder County

A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) contractor will continue a milling and resurfacing project on Route 104 next week in Middleburg Borough, Snyder County.

Work continues Tuesday, September 8, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, will continue milling and paving the roadway beginning just north of the New Berlin Highway and ending where Route 104 south splits off of Route 522. The contractor will also be working at the intersection of Routes 104 and 522.

The Route 104 and 522 intersection will be closed during work hours while the contractor makes repairs. A detour using Route 522 south, Route 104 south to Route 3008 (Paxtonville Road) to Paxton Street and Route 522 will be in effect during the closure.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, September 23, weather permitting.

Pipe Replacement Project on Martzville Road in Briar Creek Township, Columbia County

Motorists who travel Route 1014 (Martzville Road) in Briar Creek Township, Columbia County are advised a pipe replacement project will begin Tuesday, September 8 at 7 a.m.

While a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) crew replaces the large pipe, Martzville Road will be closed between Route 1019 (Kachinka Hollow Road) and Route 1025 (Summerhill Avenue/Market Street).

A detour will be in place using Kachinka Hollow Road and Summerhill Avenue.

This project is expected to take three days, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution in the area.

Route 11 resurfacing project continues in Columbia County

Motorists are advised that a resurfacing project on Route 11 will continue this week in South Centre Township, Columbia County.

On Tuesday, September 8 through Thursday, September 10, the contractor HRI, Inc, will be applying epoxy overlay on Route 11 on the bridge spanning Briar Creek in Berwick, Columbia County. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging. Work will be performed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Tuesday, September 8, the contractor will begin paving the eastbound ramps (Ramp V and Ramp W) onto Interstate 80. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane or Interstate 80 to be closed between the Lime Ridge and Berwick exits (241A and 241 B) as well as lane shifts along the ramps while work is being performed. Work will be performed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On Wednesday, September 9 and Thursday, September 10, the contractor will continue paving Route 11 in Briar Creek Township. Motorists should expect lane shifts while the work is being performed. Flaggers will be used at intersections within the work zone. Work will be performed during from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, be alert, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project includes milling and paving of the roadway, work on Interstate 80 ramps, base repairs, ADA curb ramps, guiderail upgrades, and line painting.

The project is expected to be completed by late November of 2020, weather permitting. HRI, Incorporated is the primary contractor on this $3.8 million project.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.