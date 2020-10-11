PennDOT provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Closure on Valley Road in Standing Stone Township, Bradford County

Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 1025 (Valley Road) in Standing Stone Township, Bradford County, will be closed this week.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, a PennDOT maintenance crew will close Valley Road between the intersections with Robinson Road and Red Rock Road, while they replace a deteriorating pipe.

A detour using Route 6 and Route 1023 (Keene Summit Road) in Standing Stone Township, Bradford County will be in place while the work is being performed.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, Oct. 16, weather permitting.

I-80 WB on-ramp closed in Valley Township, Montour County

Motorists are advised that the Interstate 80 westbound on ramp (Exit 224 Danville) from Route 54 continues is still closed for repair work.

The Interstate 80 overpass bridge beams were damaged by an over-height vehicle in August of 2020. PennDOT closed the ramp to traffic for inspection of the structure and determined the ramp will remain closed until the structure is fixed. The contractor is expected to begin work on the damaged structure in October with work expected to be completed by late November, weather permitting.

Traffic seeking to enter Interstate 80 westbound from Route 54 in Valley Township just outside of Danville should use the established detour: Route 54 west to Route 254 west and enter Interstate 80 westbound at the Limestoneville (Exit 215) in Northumberland County.

Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

