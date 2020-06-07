The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced road work projects and construction updates for this week:

Detour on Route 2014 WB (West Fourth Street) begins in Williamsport this week

The last section of full depth reconstruction project on Route 2014 (West Fourth Street) in the Newberry section of the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County will begin this week.

On Tuesday, June 9, the contractor, Wolyniec Construction, Inc., will close the westbound lane of Route 2014 (West Fourth Street) from Millionaire Drive to Hillside Avenue.

A detour using Wahoo Drive, Trenton Ave, West Third Street and Rose Street will be in place for westbound traffic during construction. The traffic signal on Third Street will be active.

Work is expected to be completed in Fall of 2020.

Wolyniec Construction, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $5.8 million project. Motorists should remain alert, slow down, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Preliminary bridge replacement work begins Monday on Route 150 in Clinton County

PennDOT announced t that preliminary work to replace a pair of bridges along Route 150 in Beech Creek Township, Clinton County, is set to begin Monday, June 8. One spans Peters Hollow about two miles east of Beech Creek and the other spans a tributary of Bald Eagle Creek about one mile east of Beech Creek. Replacing them will allow PennDOT to remove the structures from Clinton County’s list of bridges in poor condition.

The contractor will begin by placing message boards and traffic control signage Monday, June 8. Other preliminary work will consist of surveying, installing erosion and sedimentation control measures and constructing a temporary roadway at the Peters Hollow bridge.

Most of this work will take place off the roadway, but motorists may encounter flaggers in the roadway enforcing an alternating traffic pattern during daylight hours and should anticipate minor delays.

PennDOT anticipates implementing long-term traffic control measures early in July. At that time, traffic will be diverted onto the temporary roadway at the Peters Hollow bridge and a temporary traffic signal at the Bald Eagle Creek bridge will be activated. That bridge is being replaced using half-width phasing, and the temporary signal will enforce an alternating traffic pattern that will see traffic take turns crossing the bridge via the open lane. PennDOT will issue an update on the project prior to the implementation of these measures.

The bridges were built in 1934. The Peters Hollow bridge is 17-feet long and the Bald Eagle Creek bridge is 18-feet long. They each carry an average of more than 6,700 vehicles daily.

The overall project will consist of replacing the existing bridges with new precast reinforced concrete box culverts, approach paving, guide rail installation, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction. PennDOT expects to complete the project in mid-November. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

LTT Trucking LLC of North Bend, PA is the contractor on this $1.8 million project. Drivers are reminded to move through work zones with caution, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Lane restriction on Route 45 in Lewisburg, Union County

Motorists are advised that lane restrictions will begin this week on Route 45 (Market Street) in Lewisburg Borough, Union County.

Starting on Monday, June 8, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will perform base work on Route 45 (Market Street) beginning in the eastbound lane between 8th Street and Water Street. The work will take place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with daylight flagging.

The work is expected to be completed by Friday, June 19, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays and drive with caution through the work zone.

Lane closures on I-80 EB in Union County

Motorists who drive Interstate 80 eastbound are advised of alternating lane closures this week in Lewis, West Buffalo, and White Deer Townships, Union County.

On Monday, June 8 through Thursday, June 11, a PennDOT maintenance crew will perform crack sealing along Interstate 80 eastbound between mile markers 207.4 to 210.4 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Motorists can expect alternating lane closures while the work is being completed. Motorists should be alert, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect lane changes, travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Northumberland Reconstruction Project update

Construction continues this week on the Northumberland Reconstruction Project on Routes 147 and 11 (Duke, Front, Water and King Streets) in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County.

On Sunday, June 7, the contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., will complete milling and begin paving the final wearing surface on the roadway. Work will be performed between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. Traffic will be controlled by flagging with lane shifts as needed.

Motorists should expect delays in travel while work is being performed. Parking will be restricted in areas where work is being performed.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., is the primary contractor for the $14 million roadway construction project.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, and drive with caution through the construction zone.

Lane restrictions on I-80 EB and WB continue in Montour County

Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 are advised lane restrictions will continue in both the eastbound and westbound lanes in Liberty Township, Montour County this week.

Work will begin on Sunday, June 7 and is expected to be completed on Friday, June 12 weather permitting. All work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. each day and will take place between mile markers 217 and 233, both eastbound and westbound.

Short term lane restrictions will occur while the contractor, HRI, Inc., will be patching deteriorated concrete, sealing joints and updating guiderails. This is part of a 6-mile roadway restoration project.

Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Road closure in Middle Creek and Jackson Townships, Snyder County

Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 1009 (Smalsh Barrick Road) in Middle Creek and Jackson Townships, Snyder County, will be closed this week for maintenance work.

On Monday, June 8, a PennDOT maintenance crew will close a portion of Route 1009 (Smalsh Barrick Road) in Middle Creek and Jackson Townships, to replace deteriorating pipes.

Motorists can expect the roadway to be closed during daylight hours between Hollenbach Road and Route 1005. A detour using Route 522 to Route 1007 and Route 1005 will be in place while the work being performed.

Work is expected to be completed on Tuesday, June 16, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect changing traffic patterns.

Road closure in Briar Creek Township, Columbia County

Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 1017 in Briar Creek Township, Columbia County, will be closed starting this week for maintenance work.

On Monday, June 8, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., a PennDOT maintenance crew will close a portion of Route 1017 to perform base repairs from the intersection with Route 93 to the intersection with Route 1014 in Briar Creek Township.

A detour using Route 93 to Route 1019 (Freas Avenue/Cemetery Road) to Route 1014 (Evansville Road) will be in place while the work is being performed.

Work is expected to be completed on Monday, June 8, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect travel delays and changing traffic patterns

Road closure in Fishing Creek, Columbia County

Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 1020 in Fishing Creek Township, Columbia County, will be closed starting this week for bridge work.

On Monday, June 8, a PennDOT maintenance crew will close a portion of Route 1020 to repair beams on a bridge that spans Pine Creek.

Motorists can expect the roadway to be closed at both sides of the bridge. A detour using Route 1025 (Ridge Road), Township Road 800 (Old Tioga Pike), Township Road 878 (Bendertown Road, Route 4008 (Southdale Road), Route 4006 (Waterton Road) will be in place while the work is being performed.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, June 12, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect travel delays and changing traffic patterns.

Bridge replacement project on Route 154 in Sullivan County

A bridge replacement project will begin this week on Route 154 in Estella, Elkland Township, Sullivan County.

A PennDOT department force crew will begin work on the bridge replacement, which spans Kings Creek, on Monday, June 8. The work will include removal of the old bridge and replacement with a precast concrete Box Culvert.

Route 154 will be closed on Monday, June 15 and a 6.5-mile detour using Route 4008 will be in place.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of August 2020, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution.

Route 4034 road closure in South Creek Township, Bradford County

Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 4034 (Roaring Run Road) in South Creek Township, Bradford County.

On Monday, June 8, a PennDOT maintenance crew will close Roaring Run Road at the intersection with Congdon Road, while they replace a deteriorating pipe.

A detour using Route 14 in South Creek and Troy Townships and Route 4034 in Troy and Wells Townships will be in place while the work is being performed.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, June 12, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.