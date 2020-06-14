PennDOT has provided updates on several road work and construction projects this week:

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project continues

Motorists who travel Route 220 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented this week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Work will include paving, shoulder widening, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week.

Motorists can expect alternating lane closures during off-peak hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

The project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, 3-year safety improvement project.

Lane restriction on Route 45 in Lewisburg, Union County

Motorists are advised that lane restrictions will begin this week on Route 45 (Market Street) in Lewisburg Borough, Union County.

Starting on Monday, June 8, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will perform base work on Route 45 (Market Street) beginning in the eastbound lane between 8th Street and Water Street. The work will take place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with daylight flagging.

The work is expected to be completed by Friday, June 19, weather permitting.

CSVT work update

Work is progressing on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties as follows:

The River Bridge:

The contractor, Trumbull Corporation, is continuing to construct the concrete deck over the river bridge. The river bridge is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

Northern Section Paving:

The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., continues to prepare the roadway for paving just north of the Ridge Road interchange. This includes work to the subbase, drainage and concrete paving. The final wearing course is scheduled to be paved in 2022, which is the year the roadway is scheduled to be opened to traffic.

The roadway will have two 12-foot lanes in each direction with a 10-foot shoulder adjacent to the driving lane and a 4-foot shoulder adjacent to the passing lane.

Motorists should remain alert for construction equipment entering and exiting the project sites on both sides of the Susquehanna River which includes areas near Route 147 in Northumberland County and Route 15 in Union and Snyder Counties.

Trumbull Corporation is the primary contractor for the $156 million CSVT River Bridge.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., is the primary contractor for the $52 million paving project.

For more information on the CSVT project, please visit www.csvt.com.

Lane closures on Interstate 80 EB/WB in Union County

Motorists who travel Interstate 80 both eastbound and westbound are advised of long-term alternating single lane closures in Lewis, West Buffalo and White Deer Townships, Union County.

On Wednesday, June 17, the contractor HRI, Incorporated, will begin repairing the center line joint and shoulders in both the eastbound and westbound lanes. Motorists can expect alternating single lane closures. Work will be completed Mondays through Thursdays during daylight hours.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 24, weather permitting.

Bridge work in Washington Township, Snyder County

Motorists are advised that there will be single lane closures on Route 35 in Washington Township, Snyder County.

On Monday, June 15, the contractor HRI, Incorporated, will be placing an epoxy overlay on the bridge near Red Bank Road. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging while the work is being performed.

This work is part of a micro-surfacing project with the contractor Suit-Kote Corporation.

Bridge work is expected to be completed on Tuesday, June 16, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Lane closures in Liberty and Union townships, Tioga County

A micro-surfacing project is set to begin this week in Liberty and Union Townships, Tioga County.

On Monday, June 15, the contractor, Vestal Corporation, will begin work which will take place during daylight hours. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging conditions.

The work will take place at the following locations:

Route 15 NB and SB lanes in Liberty Township from .5 miles north of Route 414 (Liberty Exit) to the structure over Route 2005 (Peak of Bloss Mountain) and will include the exit and entrance ramps Route 8007 at the Sebring Exit.

Route 414 in Liberty Township between Pine Lane and the entrance to the Liberty High School.

Route 14 in Union Township between south of McNett Hill Road and north of Shanty Hollow Road.

Work will include micro-surfacing to the existing asphalt roadway, new asphalt approaches at structures, epoxy surface treatments to the bridge decks, center line rumble strips and new line paint.

Work is expected to be completed on in late September, weather permitting.

Lane closures in Delmar and Shippen townships, Tioga County

A micro-surfacing project is set to begin this week in Delmar and Shippen Townships, Tioga County.

On Monday, June 15, the contractor, Suit-Kote Corporation, will begin work which will take place during daylight hours. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging conditions.

Roadwork will be completed on Route 6 from the intersection with Marsh Creek Road to the intersection with Dantz Run Road in Delmar and Shippen Townships. Roadwork on Route 287 will take place from the intersection with Route 3019 (Dean Hill Road) to Nessmuk Lake on Route 287.

Work will include micro-surfacing to the existing roadway, center and edge line rumble strips and new line paint. Additional work includes epoxy surface treatment and new asphalt approaches on the Route 6 bridge over Marsh Creek and epoxy surface treatment and new asphalt approaches on the Route 287 bridge that spans Wilson Creek.

The work is expected to be completed by mid-August, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays and drive with caution through the work zones.