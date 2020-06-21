The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Update on Route 2014 (East Third Street) resurfacing project in Loyalsock Township

A resurfacing project will continue this week on Route 2014 (Third Street), Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, between Country Club Drive to River Avenue in the area also known as the Golden Strip.

From Thursday, June 18, at 7 p.m. through Friday, June 19, at 7 a.m. Shiffler Avenue will become a one-way roadway between East Third Street and Northway Road while the contractor, HRI, Inc, replaces a pipe under the roadway.

Motorists can expect the following:

Motorists will be unable to use Shiffler Avenue to access Interstate 180 northbound or southbound entrance ramps.

Motorists wanting to travel southbound will be redirected down East Third Street to the Northway Road intersection.

Motorists will be able to access Interstate 180 entrance ramps from Northway Road via the East Third Street / Northway Road intersection.

Motorists traveling northbound on Shiffler Avenue should be alert, slow down, watch for shifting lanes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

This is part of a $3 million project which includes base and concrete repairs, paving (including ramps), ADA curb upgrades, drainage and guiderail upgrades.

HRI, Inc. is the prime contractor on this project.

Route 220 Safety Project continues this week

Motorists who travel Route 220 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented this week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Work will include shoulder widening, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week.

Motorists can expect alternating lane closures during off-peak hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

The project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, three-year safety improvement project.

Update on Northumberland Reconstruction Project

Construction continues this week on the Northumberland Reconstruction Project on Routes 147 and 11 (Duke, Front, Water and King Streets) in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County.

On Monday, the contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., will continue paving side roads that will be tied into the main roadway. Paving of the side road intersections is expected to be completed next week and will be done during daylight hours under flagging conditions.

Pavement marking on main roadway, crosswalks and legends will begin on Wednesday, June 24 and will be completed on Tuesday, June 30, weather permitting. Line painting work will be completed during the overnight hours.

Motorists can expect the following:

Duke Street – Wednesday, June 24 through Friday, June 26. Work will be performed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

King Street, Front Street, and Water Street - Sunday, June 28 through Tuesday, June 30. Work will be performed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Minor disruptions to traffic will occur.

The project is scheduled to be completed by August of 2020.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., is the primary contractor for the $14 million roadway construction project.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, and drive with caution through the construction zone.

Route 54 closed in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County

Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 54 (Locust Gap Highway) in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County, will be closed this week while a contractor removes a mine entrance. Locust Gap Highway will be closed from Route 901 (Mount Carmel Highway) Locust Summit to Route 4027 (Lavelle Road) in Locust Dale, Mount Carmel.

On Monday, the contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, will close Route 54 to begin work to remove a mine entrance. A detour using Route 901 (Fairgrounds Road), Route 4024 (High Road), Route 4027 (Lavelle Road), Route 54 in Schuylkill County, will be in place.

Work is expected to be completed on July 10, weather permitting.

Lane restrictions continue on I-80 EB and WB in Montour County

Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 are advised lane restrictions will continue in both the eastbound and westbound lanes in Liberty Township, Montour County this week.

Work will begin on Sunday, June 21 and is expected to be completed on Friday, June 26 weather permitting. All work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. each day and will take place between mile markers 217 and 233, both eastbound and westbound.

Short term lane restrictions will occur while the contractor, HRI, Inc., will be patching deteriorated concrete, sealing joints, and diamond grinding roadway for skid resistance. This is part of a 6-mile roadway restoration project.

Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles

Lane closures on Interstate 80 EB/WB in Union County

Motorists who travel Interstate 80 both eastbound and westbound are advised of long-term alternating single lane closures in Lewis, West Buffalo and White Deer Townships, Union County.

On Monday, the contractor HRI, Incorporated, will begin repairing the center line joint and shoulders in both the eastbound and westbound lanes. Motorists can expect alternating single lane closures. Work will be completed Mondays through Thursdays during daylight hours.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 24, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Waterline project begins on Route 45 in Mifflinburg, Union County

Motorists who travel Route 45 (Chestnut Street) are advised of a long-term lane closure in Mifflinburg, Union County, for a waterline project.

On Monday, the contractor, Gutelius Excavating, Inc., will begin work on a waterline project along Route 45. Motorist can expect the eastbound lane of Route 45 to be closed between the intersection with Route 3007 (Forest Hill Road) and Line Street. Traffic will be controlled by flagging during daylight hours. Work at the Forest Hill Road intersection will be completed during the overnight hours.

Waterline work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 10, with the final wearing coat to be paved a few weeks later, weather permitting.

Lane restriction on Route 104 in Snyder County

Motorists are advised of lane restrictions on Route 104 this week in Middleburg, Franklin and Center Townships, Snyder County.

On Tuesday, June 23, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), maintenance crew will be performing base repairs and shoulder upgrades on Route 104 from the intersection with Route 1005 (New Berlin Highway) in Middleburg to the intersection with Route 4018 (Troxelville Road), in Center Township.

Work will be performed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorists can expect alternating single lane restrictions with flagging conditions.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, June 26, weather permitting.

Route 11 resurfacing project begins in Columbia County

Motorists are advised that a resurfacing project on Route 11 begins this week at Scott Township and Briar Creek Borough, Columbia County.

On Monday, the contractor HRI, Incorporated, will begin work on a 6.8-mile resurfacing project on Route 11 from 400-feet east of the intersection of Route 11 and Edgar Avenue in Scott Township to 150-feet west of the intersection of Route 11 and Commerce Avenue in Briar Creek Borough.

Motorists can expect alternating single lane closures with flagging while the contractor performs tree trimming. Tree trimming will be performed during daylight hours.

Work on the roadway will be performed from 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists can expect alternating single lane closures with flagging.

Work on this project includes milling and paving of the roadway, work on Interstate 80 ramps, base repairs, ADA curb ramps, guiderail upgrades, and line painting.

Work is expected to be completed by late November of 2020, weather permitting.

HRI, Incorporated is the primary contractor on this $3.8 million project.

Paving project on Route 3003 starts in Potter County

A paving project on Route 3003 in Potter County is set to begin Monday, June 22. This project will improve ride quality and extend the useful life of approximately 12 miles of roadway in Eulalia, Homer, Summit and Sylvania townships.

Starting June 22, the entire length of Route 3003 from Costello to Borie will be closed to all but local traffic between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Through traffic will be detoured onto Route 872. The closure will be lifted at the end of each work day.

This project is a joint effort between PennDOT and Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College. PennDOT Potter County Maintenance will sealcoat the roadway after Glenn O. Hawbaker completes paving, drainage improvements, guiderail installation, pavement markings and miscellaneous construction. The project cost is $2.3 million. PennDOT anticipates completing the work in early July. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Route 477 bridge replacement project in Clinton County begins this week

A bridge replacement project on Route 477 is set to begin Monday. The bridge spans Long Run in the Rote/Salona area of Lamar Township, Clinton County, and replacing it will remove the structure from Clinton County’s list of bridges in poor condition.

The bridge will close Monday and a detour using Route 2008 (Auction Road) and Route 220 will be implemented. The detour will remain in effect until the project is complete.

The existing bridge was built in 1939, is 42-feet long, is traveled by more than 3,000 vehicles daily and is currently weight-limit posted at 33-tons for single vehicles and 40-tons for combination vehicles. Replacing it will eliminate those postings.

The overall project consists of removing the existing structure, construction of its replacement, approach paving, guiderail installation, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction. PennDOT anticipates lifting the detour and opening the bridge to traffic in mid-November. Nestlerode Contracting Company, Inc. of Lock Haven is the contractor on this $757,000 job. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Drivers are reminded to move through work zones with caution, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

High friction surface applications on Routes 22, 322 and I-80

Starting Monday, PennDOT will begin applying high friction surface treatments at four sites in Clinton, Juniata and Mifflin counties. This project will improve skid resistance and enhance safety for motorists on the impacted routes.

The first site is on Route 22 eastbound approximately two miles before the Arch Rock Road exit in Juniata County. Long-term lane closures will be implemented while this work takes place. Motorists are urged to exercise caution while traveling through the work zone, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Other sites that will see work as part of this project include:

Route 22 westbound approximately two miles past the Arch Rock Road exit in Juniata County

Route 322 eastbound approximately three-quarters of a mile past the Centre/Mifflin County line.

Interstate 80 westbound approximately a quarter mile before the Clinton County rest area at mile marker 194.

PennDOT will issue updates on the project prior to the start of work at each location.

Overall work on the project includes the application of high friction surface treatment, epoxy-based surface treatments and other miscellaneous construction at all four work sites. RAM Construction Services of Michigan, Inc. of Livonia, MI is the contractor for this $518,000 project, which PennDOT anticipates completing by mid-August. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.