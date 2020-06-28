The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project continues

Motorists who travel Route 220 are advised that lane restrictions will continue to be implemented this week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Work will include shoulder widening, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week.

Motorists can expect alternating lane closures during off-peak hours.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

The Project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, 3-year safety improvement project.

Update on Route 150 bridge replacement project in Clinton County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update on a bridge replacement project along Route 150 in Beech Creek Township, Clinton County. The project will replace a bridge spanning Peters Hollow about two miles east of Beech Creek and another spanning a tributary of Bald Eagle Creek about one mile east of Beech Creek, which will allow PennDOT to remove them from Clinton County’s list of bridges in poor condition.

A temporary traffic signal at the Bald Eagle Creek bridge was activated last week. It will enforce an alternating traffic pattern that will see traffic take turns crossing the bridge via the open lane. This signal will be operational for the duration of the project. Delays are expected, and motorists familiar with the area should consider alternate routes.

Traffic at the Peters Hollow bridge will not be diverted onto the temporary roadway on Thursday. PennDOT will issue an update prior to the opening of the temporary roadway.

The bridges were built in 1934. The Peters Hollow bridge is 17-feet long and the Bald Eagle Creek bridge is 18-feet long. They each carry an average of more than 6,700 vehicles daily.

The overall project will consist of replacing the existing bridges with new precast reinforced concrete box culverts, approach paving, guide rail installation, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction. PennDOT expects to complete the project in mid-November. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

LTT Trucking LLC of North Bend, PA is the contractor on this $1.8 million project. Drivers are reminded to move through work zones with caution, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Cable median barrier work shifting to Centre, Clinton counties

PennDOT is issuing an update on its cable median barrier installation project along more than 13 miles of roadway in Centre, Clinton, Mifflin, and Juniata counties. The project will enhance safety for motorists and reduce the potential for head-on collisions on high-volume traffic routes.

For the week of June 29, motorists will encounter short term closures of the left (passing) lane in the following locations:

I-99 northbound between the Grays Woods and Shiloh Road exits.

I-99 northbound between the Shiloh Road and Bellefonte exits.

I-99 southbound between Bellefonte and State College.

Route 322 westbound between Boalsburg and State College.

Route 220 southbound between the Clinton/Lycoming county line and the Castanea/Lock Haven exit

The I-99 northbound closure between Grays Woods and Shiloh Road and the I-99 southbound closure between Bellefonte and State College will not be implemented until 9:00 AM to minimize traffic impacts during the morning commute. The Route 220 southbound closure will not be implemented until Wednesday, July 1. All are short term closures that will be lifted at the close of each workday. No work is scheduled from 6:00 AM Friday, July 3, through Monday, July 6, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.

These are the last locations to see work as part of this project. Work on Route 22 in Mifflin and Juniata counties has been completed.

The overall project includes median excavation, installation of reinforcement bars, concrete placement for median barriers, socket construction for line posts, and placement of other hardware.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc. is the contractor for this $3.3 million project, which PennDOT anticipates completing by the end of July. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Lane restrictions continue on Market Street in Lewisburg, Union County

Motorists are advised that lane restrictions will continue this week on Route 45 (Market Street) in Lewisburg Borough, Union County.

On Monday, June 29, a PennDOT maintenance crew will perform base work on Market Street between 8th Street and Water Street. The work will take place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with daylight flagging.

The work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 10, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays and drive with caution through the work zone.

Lane closures on Interstate 80 EB in Union County

Motorists who travel Interstate 80 eastbound are advised of short-term alternating single lane closures in Lewis, West Buffalo and White Deer Townships, Union County.

On Monday, June 29, the contractor HRI, Incorporated, will continue repairing the center line joint and shoulders in the eastbound lanes. Motorists can expect alternating single lane closures. Work will be completed Mondays through Thursdays during daylight hours.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 24, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Lane restrictions on I-80 EB and WB continues in Montour County

Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 are advised lane restrictions will continue in both the eastbound and westbound lanes in Liberty Township, Montour County this week.

Work will begin on Sunday, June 28 and is expected to be completed on Thursday, July 2 weather permitting. All work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. each day and will take place between mile markers 217 and 223, both eastbound and westbound.

Short term lane restrictions will occur while the contractor, HRI, Inc., will be patching deteriorated concrete, sealing joints, and diamond grinding roadway for skid resistance. This is part of a 6-mile roadway restoration project.

Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Lane restrictions in Sunbury, Northumberland County

Motorists who travel in the city of Sunbury, Northumberland County are advised of a mill and paving project along Route 4004 (Fourth Street) and Route 4008 (Shikellamy Avenue).

On Monday, June 22, the contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker, began work at the intersection of Route 61 (Market Street) and Fourth Street. The work will continue along Fourth Street to the intersection with Shikellamy Avenue, and on Shikellamy Avenue from the intersection of Front Street to Memorial Drive.

Work will be completed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Work is expected to be completed in late July of 2020.

Motorists should be alert, watch for lane changes, slow down, and drive with caution through the construction zone.

Lane closures on Route 2008 in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County

Motorists are advised of a waterline project beginning this week on Route 2028 (Marion Heights Road) east of Marion Heights in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County.

On Monday, June 29, the contractor, Fairchild Brothers, Inc., will begin installing a new waterline on Marion Heights Road from the Co-Gen Plant to the intersection with Route 54. Work will be performed between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists can expect alternating single lane closures with flagging.

Work on this phase of the project is expected to be completed by Friday, July 10, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to slow down, be alert, and expect delays in travel.