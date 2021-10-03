The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Clinton County update

A traffic signal improvement project begins this week in downtown Lock Haven. Nine signalized intersections on Route 150 and one on Route 120 will see improvements under this project.

Work will start at the intersection of Route 150 and Mill Street on Monday, Oct. 4. The contractor will restrict traffic to a single lane while work is ongoing. These are daylight closures, and the contractor will lift them at the close of each workday.

Improvements include upgrades to the traffic signal supports, vehicular and pedestrian signal heads and controllers, installing ADA-compliant curb ramps with detectable warning surfaces, curbing and sidewalks, paving, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction. PennDOT will issue updates on the project as improvements begin at each signalized intersection.

M&B Services LLC of Clarion, PA, is the contractor on this $2.7 million job. This project will continue into the 2022 constructions season, with completion expected in September of 2022.

Northumberland County update

An electric utility project is scheduled this week along Route 147 near the Route 61 split in Sunbury.

On Thursday, Oct. 7, the contractor, Henkels and McCoy will replace an above ground electric facility along Route 147 (South Front Street) in Sunbury. Work will be completed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The project is expected to take just one day with a rain date of Friday, Oct. 8.

Southbound traffic can expect a lane restriction between Bainbridge and Slough Streets. Motorists should be alert, slow down, and use caution.

Union County update

Lane restrictions will be in place on Route 45 between Route 15 and Eleventh Street in East Buffalo Township for road maintenance.

On Monday, Oct. 4 through Tuesday, Oct. 5, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing patch work on Route 45. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.

Lane restrictions in Lewis and Buffalo townships

There will be lane restrictions this week on Interstate 80 eastbound between the Clinton County/Union County line (mile marker 194) and the Mile Run exit (mile marker 199) in Lewis and Buffalo Townships, Union County.

On Monday, Oct. 4 through Thursday, Nov. 11, the contractor will begin removing trees in the median on Interstate 80. Eastbound traffic can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted where work is being performed. Work will be performed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Columbia County update

Lane restrictions will be in place on Route 487 between Lodge Road (Township Road 586) and Savage Hill Road (Township Road 810) in Orange Township for paving.

On Monday, Oct. 4 through Friday, Oct. 8, the contractor, Big Rock Paving, LLC., will be paving the area where the drainage was replaced. Work will be performed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Rylind Construction Company, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $860,000 drainage project.

*************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.



