The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Bradford County update

A four-year reconstruction project continues this week on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

The week of Monday, Nov. 8, the contractor will continue work along the project including installing new traffic signs, pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns and drive with caution through the work zone.

Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, four-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.

Northumberland County update

A lane restriction begins Monday, Nov. 8 on Route 11 (Water Street) in Northumberland Borough for base repairs.

On Monday, Nov. 8 and Tuesday, Nov. 9, a PennDOT maintenance crew will perform base repairs on Water Street between Wallace Street and C Street. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., weather permitting. Motorists can expect lane restrictions where work is being performed.

Lane restriction on Bowden Road in Rush Township

Motorists are advised of a lane restriction on Route 2004 (Bowden Road) between Routes 54 and 2005 (Logan Run Road) in Rush Township due to a pipe failure requiring a pipe replacement and roadway repair.

Updates will follow once damage can be accessed. Motorists may experience delays and are encouraged to drive with caution in the area.

Intersection reconstruction project begins in Delaware Township

Motorists are advised that a reconstruction project at the intersection of Route 1006 (Eighth Street) and Church Road begins Monday, Nov. 8 in Delaware Township.

On Monday, Nov. 8 through Thursday, Nov. 11, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker will begin work on a full depth reconstruction of the intersection at Eighth Street and Church Road. Work will be performed 24-hours a day. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.

Eighth Street remains closed between Church Road and Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) for a bridge replacement project. A detour using Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) and Route 44 will continue to be in place while work is being performed.

This is part of the $8.9 million Eighth Street Bridge replacement project which also includes mill and resurface of Interstate 180, and rehabilitation to the bridges on Interstate 180 that span Route 44, and drainage work on Route 254 under Route 147.

Work on this project is expected to be completed by the end of November 2021, weather permitting.

