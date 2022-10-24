The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

Work continues on a safety improvement project on Route 220 in Woodward and Piatt townships.

Week of October 24

This week, the contractor will complete work on the East Linden Service Road and the Grandview Jug Handle. A concrete barrier will be installed, separating the service road and Route 220.

Drivers can expect the following new traffic patterns in East Linden:

First Street will be one-way, eastbound.

East Linden Service Road will be one-way, westbound

Access into and out of East Linden will be via the new Grandview Jug Handle and Woodward Street.

Week of Oct. 31

The contractor will complete the construction of the Larry's Creek bridge and the Route 287 intersection, including the installation of a new traffic signal. When installation of the new signal is complete, all turning movements at the Route 287 intersection with Route 220 will be restored to pre-construction conditions and Route 220 traffic will be restored to two lanes in each direction.

Week of Nov. 7

Drivers can expect a traffic switch near the intersection of Route 220 and Quenshukeny Road.

Route 220 southbound traffic will be placed on the new structure over Quenshukeny Run.

Route 220 northbound traffic will continue on the existing portion of the road.

A median barrier will be installed between Route 220 northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 220 northbound traffic will not be able to access Quenshukeny Road via the left turn lane.

Route 220 southbound traffic will not be able to access the eastern Front Street access via the left turn lane.

Traffic exiting Quenshukeny Road will be required to turn right onto Route 220 southbound. Traffic wishing to travel to Route 220 northbound will use the U-turn lanes at the former Woodward Township elementary school to enter Route 220 northbound.

Traffic exiting Front Street from Linden wishing to travel Route 220 southbound will be required to use Route 220 north to the Grandview Jug handle to access Route 220 south.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $41 million, multi-year safety improvement project.

Centre, Clinton County paving update

Drivers can expect the following in Clinton County through October 28 as paving continues:

On Route 150 (Church Street) from Monument to the Constitution bridge, the contractor completed paving on Oct. 17. Guide rail replacement is scheduled for today.

Other roads completed this year in Clinton County include:

Route 120 (Renovo Road) from Sugar Run Road (Route 2022) to Fairview Street (Route 1024)

Route 1024 (Fairview Street) from Bellefonte Avenue to Water Street (Route 120)

Route 1002 (Island Route Road) from Clarks Barn Road to Island Road

Route 664 (Coudersport Pike) from Track Road to Roundhouse Road

Route 2012 (Paul Mack Boulevard) at Brown Street and Logan Avenue intersections

Drivers can expect the following in Centre County through Oct. 29:

Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle Road: Paving is expected to begin today and be completed on Saturday, Oct. 29. Shoulder backup and guide rail replacement will follow.

On Route 3020 (Whitehall Road) at the intersections of Allen and Atherton (Route 3014) streets: Milling is expected to take place on Thursday, Oct. 27. Patching will then take place on Friday, Oct. 28. Shoulder backup and line painting will follow.

Other roads seeing work this year in Centre County are:

Route 26 (College Avenue) signal upgrades at Pike Street and Houserville Road

Route 150 (Benner Pike) signal upgrades at Rolling Ridge Drive and Eagle Point

Route 3001 (Fisherman's Paradise Road) -- Complete

Route 3004 (Paradise Road) from Route 150 to Fisherman's Paradise Road--Complete

Route 3014 (South Atherton) near Branch Road -- Complete

This work is part of a $6.9 million project to improve more than 24 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties. PennDOT will issue updates as work progress requires.

Overall work will include milling, placement of binder and wearing courses, final paving, joint repairs, pipe lining and replacement, guide rail updates, signal upgrades, ADA ramp replacement, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction.

Glenn O. Hawbaker of State College is the contractor on this project. PennDOT expects completion by mid-November.

Bradford County

A four-year reconstruction project continues on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

Today, the contractor will continue preparation to complete the final wearing course on Route 199 between Vanderbilt and Lincoln streets and between Woodworth and Mohawk streets. There will be temporary paving and patching between Willow and Vanderbilt streets as well as between Hayden and Center streets.

Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed.

Crack sealing continues

This week, crack sealing will be performed along the following roadways:

Route 6 from the Tioga County line to Towanda Borough

Route 14 various sections north of Troy Borough

Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed.

Vestal Asphalt is the primary contractor for this $628,048 crack sealing project in Bradford and Sullivan counties. Work on this project is expected to be completed by December.

Union County

Lane restrictions will be in place this week on Route 15 northbound in Gregg Township for a gas main replacement project.

Starting today, Hinkels and Mccoy will begin a gas main replacement project on Route 15 between Russell Road and Clyde Peeling's Reptileland. Drivers can expect the right berm to be closed. Later in the project, the northbound lane will be restricted, and traffic will be shifted into the center (turn) lane. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Work is expected to be completed in November.

Northumberland County

Lane restrictions begin this week on Main Street in Watsontown Borough for a maintenance project.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing patching on Main Street between Third Street/Franklin Street and Fourth Street. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Columbia County

The three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County continues.

This week, Mitchell Knorr Contracting will continue placing subbase in preparation for paving of the northbound lane of Route 339. Contractor will also complete work on previously started stormwater drainage systems and structure work over two unnamed tributaries. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

Traffic Impacts

A long-term lane restriction will be implemented on Route 339 southbound between Smith Hollow Road and Broad Street. The following detour route will be implemented, with signs and message boards leading up to and throughout the detour:

Route 339 southbound traffic will take Broad Street in Nescopeck to Route 93 north towards Berwick, to Route 11 south to Market Street in South Centre Township, to the Market Street bridge, back to Route 339 in Mifflinville.

Route 339 northbound traffic will be able to travel on the northbound lane from Mifflinville to Nescopeck.

Traffic will no longer be permitted to enter 339 from Smith Hollow Road due to Smith Hollow Road being closed at the intersection.

Work on this $11.5 million project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Interstate 80 and Route 11 roadwork

Here's an update on roadwork on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound and Route 11 in Hemlock, Mount Pleasant, Scott and South Centre townships:

Interstate 80 eastbound: The contractor will be sawing and sealing the bituminous pavement and applying pavement markings in both lanes and the shoulder areas between mile markers 236 – 241. This location is between Exit 242 / Mifflinville and Exit 236 / Lightstreet/Bloomsburg. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 80 westbound: The contractor will be sawing and sealing the bituminous pavement and applying pavement markings in both lanes and the shoulder areas between mile markers 236 – 241. This location is between Exit 242 / Mifflinville and Exit 236 / Lightstreet/Bloomsburg. The contractor will also be performing pavement repairs between mile marker 232 – 236. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 11 SB and NB Lane Closure

There will be a lane closures on Route 11 in both directions under the Interstate 80 structure in South Centre Township while the contractor works on the overhead structure. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

