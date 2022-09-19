The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

Work continues on a safety improvement project on Route 220 in Woodward and Piatt townships.

This week, the contractor will continue work on the East Linden Service Road, the Grandview Jug Handle, and the bridges over Larry’s Creek and Quenshukeny Run.

The following detours will continue.

Route 220 and Route 287 in Piatt Township.

Route 287 southbound traffic to Route 220 north will be detoured onto Route 220 south towards Jersey Shore and will be directed to use the Route 44 South/ Main Street exit (Jersey Shore) to access Route 220 northbound.

Route 220 northbound traffic to Route 287 north will use the median U-turn near Martins Road, to access Route 287 from Route 220 southbound.

The existing traffic signal at the Route 220/Route 287 interchange will be turned off to facilitate continuous traffic flow.

Route 220 and Quenshukeny Road, Woodward Township.

Route 220 southbound traffic will be able to access Quenshukeny Road.

Route 220 northbound traffic to Quenshukeny Road will be detoured to the Fourth Street interchange in the City of Williamsport to access Quenshukeny Road from 220 southbound.

All traffic exiting Quenshukeny Road will be required to travel Route 220 southbound. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Route 220 southbound to the U-turn at the former Woodward school to access Route 220 northbound.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $41 million, multi-year safety improvement project.

Construction continues in Muncy Borough

Paving begins Wednesday in Muncy as part of an improvement project at the intersection of Route 405 (Water Street) and Route 2014 (Main Street) in Muncy.

The milling and paving will take place at the intersection of Water and Main streets. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Friday, Sept. 23. Drivers should expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work could limit turning at the intersection.

On Monday, Sept. 26 through Friday, Sept. 30, the contractor will begin milling and paving Water Street between the intersection with Main Street and the river bridge. Work will be performed during daylight hours. d.

For more information on this project including maps of the detours and construction area visit: Muncy Borough Intersection Improvements & Bridge Replacement (pa.gov) or enter Muncy Borough Intersection Improvement into your web browser.

Work on this project is expected to be completed by June 2023, weather permitting.

Centre County

Drivers traveling northbound toward State College through its Route 26/45 intersection project about 1 ½ miles north of Pine Grove Mills should anticipate a change in traffic pattern this week. Northbound traffic will be diverted off the temporary roadway and onto the new Route 26 alignment midweek.

Southbound traffic heading toward Pine Grove Mills started using the new alignment last week. The existing traffic pattern on Route 45 will remain in place.

Additionally, the contractor will not implement lane closures in the work zone from 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, through Sunday, Sept. 25, to allow traffic traveling to and from Penn State's home football game to flow freely.

The lane widths through the work zone are reduced to 10 feet. Drivers of wider vehicles should find an alternate route.

Overall work on this project includes constructing turning lanes, widening, roadway realignment, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, permanent traffic signals, and miscellaneous construction. Other work includes replacing an existing concrete bridge with a single-span box beam bridge.

By realigning the intersection, adding a traffic signal, overhead lighting, and turning lanes, PennDOT expects a better flow of traffic, safer turning maneuverability from all directions, and reduced congestion during high-traffic volume events locally.

Charles C. Merlo Inc. of Mineral Point, PA, is the contractor on this $5 million project, which PennDOT expects to be complete by mid-November.

Northumberland County

Lane restrictions begin Wednesday in both directions next week on Interstate 180 in Delaware and Turbot townships, Northumberland County.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will be completing shoulder cutting, washout repairs and other miscellaneous operations beginning at the Lycoming County line and working eastward to Route 147. Once the eastbound side is complete, the crews will reverse direction and work on the westbound side of the road.

Work will place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily and is expected to be completed in five workdays, weather permitting.

Columbia County

Roadwork continues on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Hemlock, Mount Pleasant, Scott and South Centre townships.

Sunday, Sept. 18 through Friday, Sept. 23, the contractor will be paving in both directions between mile markers 238 – 241. This location is between Exit 242 / Mifflinville and Exit 236 / Lightstreet/Bloomsburg. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Beginning on Monday, Sept. 19, a single lane closure on the eastbound and westbound bridges over Route 11 will occur daily from 7:00 PM until 2:00 PM, ending at 5:00 AM on Friday, September 23.

Route 11 SB Lane Closure

There will be a lane closure on Route 11 southbound under the Interstate 80 structure in South Centre Township while the contractor works on the overhead structure. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Route 339 roadwork

The three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County continues.

This week, Mitchell Knorr Contracting will continue excavation for the reconstruction of the northbound lane of Route 339. Contractor will also complete work on previously started storm drainage systems and structure work over two unnamed tributaries. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

Traffic Impacts

A long-term lane restriction will be implemented on Route 339 southbound between Smith Hollow Road and Broad Street. The following detour route will be implemented, with signs and message boards leading up to and throughout the detour:

Route 339 southbound traffic will take Broad Street in Nescopeck to Route 93 north towards Berwick, to Route 11 south to Market Street in South Centre Township, to the Market Street bridge, back to Route 339 in Mifflinville.

Route 339 northbound traffic will be able to travel on the northbound lane from Mifflinville to Nescopeck.

Traffic will no longer be permitted to enter 339 from Smith Hollow Road due to Smith Hollow Road being closed.

Work on this $11.5 million project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

