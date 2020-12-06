The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Intermittent road closures on Route 15 NB/SB Tuesday night in Kelly Township, Union County

Motorists who travel Route 15 northbound and southbound in Kelly Township, Union County, are advised of intermittent road closures that will take place off Mopar Drive on the west shore of the Susquehanna River at Milton State Park next week.

On Tuesday, December 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the contractor, Michels Power, will be closing the roadway to traffic in 15-minute intervals while performing utility work.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays and drive with caution in the area.

Crack sealing next week on Route 44 in Delaware Township, Northumberland County

Motorists who travel Route 44 are advised of lane restrictions next week between McEwensville Borough and Dewart in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, for crack sealing.

Work will take place from Monday, December 7 through Friday, December 11, during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging.

Crack sealing next week on Route 54 in Ralpho and Mount Carmel Townships, Northumberland County

Motorists are advised of lane restrictions next week on Route 54 from the intersection of Route 487 in Elysburg, Ralpho Township to the Northumberland / Columbia County line in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County, for crack sealing.

Work will take place from Monday, December 7 through Friday, December 11, during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging.

*************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.