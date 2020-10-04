PennDOT has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Maintenance work on Route 15 SB in Union County

Motorists who travel Route 15 in Lewisburg Borough and Kelly Township, Union County, are advised of lane restrictions this week in the southbound lanes for roadway maintenance.

On Monday, Oct. 5, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing patch work between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions with flagging while the work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, watch for changing traffic patterns, slow down, and drive with caution through work zones.

Railroad crossing replacement on Mahoning Street in Milton, Northumberland County

Motorists who travel Route 642 (Mahoning Street) in Milton, Northumberland County, are advised that a portion of the road will be closed for a railroad crossing replacement.

On Monday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 9, Mahoning Street will be closed between Route 1025 (Shakespeare Avenue) and Route 405 (Arch Street) in Milton while Norfolk Southern Railroad replaces the railroad crossing. A detour using Arch Street, Route 254 and Route 147 will be in place.

Work includes removing the existing crossing and replacing it with a new rail seal and asphalt crossing.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, Oct. 9, weather permitting.

I-80 WB on-ramp closed in Valley Township, Montour County

Motorists are advised that the Interstate 80 Westbound on-ramp (Exit 224 Danville) from Route 54 continues is still closed for repair work.

The Interstate 80 overpass bridge beams were damaged by an over-height vehicle in August of 2020. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation closed the ramp to traffic for inspection of the structure and determined the ramp will remain closed until the structure is fixed. The contractor is expected to begin work on the damaged structure in October with work expected to be completed by late November, weather permitting.

Traffic seeking to enter Interstate 80 Westbound from Route 54 in Valley Township just outside of Danville should use the established detour: Route 54 west to Route 254 west and enter Interstate 80 Westbound at the Limestoneville (Exit 215) in Northumberland County.

Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Lane restrictions on Interstate 80 WB, Route 487 and Route 11 in Columbia County

Motorists are advised of lane restrictions this week on Interstate 80 Westbound, Route 487 from Catawissa to Mainville Drive, and Route 11 in Bloomsburg, for crack sealing.

Work will take place from Sunday, Oct. 4 through Thursday, Oct. 8, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., weather permitting. Work will take place at the following locations:

Interstate 80

Westbound: From the Luzerne / Columbia County line to Exit 242 (Mifflinville). Motorists can expect alternating lane closures.

Route 11

Work will take place on Route 11 (Main Street) in the Town of Bloomsburg from Route 42 to Route 487 (East Street). Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging.

Route 487

Work will take place on Route 487 from Route 42 in Catawissa to Mainville drive near Bloomsburg. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging.

Motorists are reminded to be alert, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone.

