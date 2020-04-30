Montoursville, Pa. – PennDOT will resume several major construction projects in Lycoming County by the end of the week. On Friday, May 1, construction will begin on West Fourth Street (Route 2014) in the Newberry section of the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County.

The contractor, Wolyniec Construction, Inc., will begin installing base repairs in preparation for milling and paving of a fiber reinforcement layer as well as a new wearing course on West Fourth Street between Arch Street and Oliver Avenue in the City of Williamsport.

Motorists should expect single lane closures using daylight flagging. Travel delays and lane changes should be expected.

The last section of full depth reconstruction is scheduled for after Memorial Day from Foresman Street to Hillside Drive.

Work is expected to be completed in Fall of 2020.

This work is part of a $5.8 million two-year reconstruction project on Route 2014 (West Fourth Street) in the Newberry section of the City of Williamsport.

Starting Monday, May 4, motorists who travel Route 220 northbound are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County, as part of the Route 220 Safety Improvement Project.

Contractors will install erosion control measures and install long term traffic control devices in preparation for construction work. Additional construction preparation will continue through the next week with paving operations expected mid-May.

Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. The overhead utility relocations will continue.

Motorists can expect alternating lane closures during off-peak hours.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

The Project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, 3-year safety improvement project.

Work also will resume next week on Routes 220 and 405 in Hughesville Borough and Wolfe Township. Starting on Tuesday, May 5, the contractor will be preparing the area for construction including setting a traffic signal to flash.

Motorists can expect:

Alternating lane closures.

Race Street in Hughesville Borough will be closed.

Flashing traffic signal, May 5 through May 11, 2020.

Tuesday, May 12, the signal will be activated.

Tuesday, May 12, a truck detour will be in place, limiting vehicle length to 30-feet.

The truck detour includes Route 405 and Route 180.

Work is expected to be completed by Fall 2020.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

