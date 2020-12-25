As winter conditions continue to improve, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is restoring normal speed limits on I-80 in the north central region of Pennsylvania. Level 1 vehicle restrictions were lifted earlier today.
Effective at 10 a.m. today, normal speed limits were restored on the following roadways:
- Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound from the Falls Creek/97 interchange at the Jefferson/Clearfield County line to I-99 at the Bellefonte/161 interchange in Centre County.