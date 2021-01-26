PennDOT has lifted the temporary restrictions on certain vehicles from traveling on Interstate 80 in north central Pennsylvania.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using the interstates earlier today to help ensure that the interstates remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm.

The types of vehicles that were prohibited from traveling on Interstate 80 in the region were:

· Tractors without trailers;

· Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

· Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

· Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

· Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

· Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

· School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and· motorcycles.

Speed limits were also reduced to 45 mph during the restriction. Speeds have been restored to the posted speed limits.