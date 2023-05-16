The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Surface treatments in Columbia, Union, Snyder counties

A long-term High Friction Surface Treatment and line painting project will begin next week in Columbia, Northumberland, and Snyder counties.

Today, the contractor will begin work on Route 487 in Franklin Township, Columbia County, near the J and D Campground. Work will be completed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Drivers should expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.

Future locations in Columbia County include:

Route 42 in Madison Township between T-600 (Robbins Road) and Route 4016 (Black Run Road)

Route 42 in Conyngham Township north of Aristes

Future locations in Northumberland County include:

Route 54 in Ralpho Township, Northumberland County and Mayberry Township, Montour County

Route 61 in Coal Township between the Tharptown and the Wayside Inn

Route 2034 (Sixth Street) in Mount Carmel Township between Route 61 and Route 54

Future locations in Snyder County include:

Route 522 in McClure Borough

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

DeAngelo Contracting Services is the primary contractor for this $993,752 project. Work is expected to be completed in July, weather permitting.

Lycoming County updates

Route 220 bridge replacement

A bridge replacement and rehabilitation project continues this week on Route 220 in Woodward Township. This project will replace both structures carrying Route 220 over the Fourth Street off ramp and will also rehabilitate both structures over Antlers Lane and the Lycoming Valley Railroad.

New Traffic Patterns

The barrier system separating northbound and southbound traffic will be moved daily to ensure two lanes of travel northbound for the morning commute and two lanes of travel southbound for the afternoon commute. During these times, the opposing direction of traffic will be restricted to one lane.

As of Friday, May 12, the Route 220 northbound off ramp servicing Fourth Street reopened.

Week of May 15

The contractor will begin bridge work on the northbound structures.

The contractor will continue construction of access roads, and guide rail work. This work will be completed using daily lane closures at off peak hours.

Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation is the prime contractor on this $18 million, multi-year bridge improvement project. This construction season, the contactor is scheduled to complete the replacement and rehabilitation of the northbound structures. The southbound structures are scheduled to be completed next year.

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project

Drivers who travel Route 220 northbound and southbound are advised that the safety improvement project continues in Woodward and Piatt townships.

This construction season, the remainder of the structure over Quenshukeny Run will be completed. Other construction activities include the completion of the Youngs Road East Jug Handle, milling, paving and guide rail work.

This construction season, the remainder of the structure over Quenshukeny Run will be completed. Other construction activities include the completion of the Youngs Road East Jug Handle, milling, paving and guide rail work.

Existing Traffic Patterns

The speed limit has been returned to 45 miles per hour throughout the project.

A median barrier has been installed and Route 220 northbound lanes are shifted onto the new southbound structure spanning Quenshukeny Run. Two lanes in each direction will be maintained.

Week of May 15

Paving operations south of Henry’s BBQ have concluded.

Cable median guide rail will continue to be installed between Youngs Road West and the Fourth Street exit.

Work will continue on the northbound structure spanning Quenshukeny Run.

Intersection of Route 220 and Quenshukeny Road

Route 220 northbound traffic will not be able to access Quenshukeny Road via the left turn lane.

Route 220 southbound traffic will not be able to access the eastern Front Street access via the left turn lane.

Traffic exiting Quenshukeny Road will be required to turn right onto Route 220 southbound. Traffic wishing to travel to Route 220 northbound will use the U-turn lanes at the former Woodward Township elementary school to enter Route 220 northbound.

Traffic exiting Front Street from Linden wishing to travel Route 220 southbound will be required to use Route 220 north to the Grandview Jug handle to access Route 220 south.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $41 million, multi-year safety improvement project.

Seal coating on Little Pine Creek Road in Pine and Cummings Townships

Lane restrictions begin this week on Route 4001 (Little Pine Creek Road) in Pine and Cummings townships for seal coating operations.

On Monday through Friday, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be seal coating between the intersection with Route 44 and the English Center bridge. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.

Union County

A bridge maintenance project is scheduled this week on the Route 45 (Lewisburg River Bridge) in Union and Northumberland Counties.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing light inspections and deck work on the bridge between Water Street in Lewisburg Borough, Union County and Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County this week.

Work will take place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed and are urged to drive with caution in the area.

Montour County

Drivers are advised of lane restrictions this week on Interstate 80 in both directions between the Northumberland County line and the Columbia County line in Montour County, for bridge maintenance.

On Monday and Tuesday, a PennDOT maintenance crew will continue performing bridge flushing and routine maintenance on the bridges on Route 80 between east of mile marker 215 (Limestoneville /Route 254) and west of mile marker 232 (Buckhorn / Route 42). Drivers can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Northumberland County

A resurfacing project begins this week on Route 4001 (Sunbury Road) in Riverside Borough.

This week, the contractor will begin a resurfacing project on Sunbury Road between Route 54 and the Danville Airport. Work includes base repairs, milling, and paving. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sundays through Thursdays. Work on Sunbury Road is expected to be completed in late May.

This project is part of the $2.2 million resurfacing project on Route 54 between Boyd Station Road and Route 4001 (Mill Street / Sunbury Road). Work on this project includes roadway resurfacing, sidewalk improvements, shoulder repairs, guide rail upgrades, construction of a retaining wall between the roadway and adjacent railroad track, and line painting. Additionally, there will be roadway resurfacing on Sunbury Road between Danville Airport and Route 54. Majority of the work on this project will be performed Sunday through Thursday between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

HRI is the primary contractor for this project. Work on this project is expected to be completed in September.

Centre County

Work continues on Atherton Street (Route 3014) in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway.

Area drivers can expect the following the week of May 15:

This week will bring the start of an eastbound closure (both eastbound lanes) on Atherton Street between College and Beaver avenues. This closure is necessary to install new drainage. Eastbound traffic will be diverted at College Avenue and use the Atherton Street downtown detour (North Atherton, West College Avenue, Buckhout Street, Beaver Avenue, South Atherton). This eastbound detour will be in place until early July. Westbound Atherton Street will remain open until Friday evening.

This week through Thursday, two crews will continue waterline work from West Foster to West Fairmont avenues. Traffic will follow an alternating pattern controlled by roadway flaggers.

On Friday at 6 p.m., westbound Atherton Street will be closed from Beaver Avenue to College Avenue for a 60-hour detour. This westbound closure is necessary to install new drainage. PennDOT expects to this "round the clock" closure to end by 6 a.m. on Monday, May 22. During the closure, eastbound traffic will be directed to use the Atherton Street general detour (Park Avenue, University Drive, Route 26, Route 322/Mt Nittany Expressway, Route 3010 (Warner Boulevard). Westbound traffic will be directed to use the Beaver Avenue general detour (Route 45, Route 322/Mt Nittany Expressway, Route 26).

Message boards will be in place alerting motorists to the detours.

Access to the Graduate State College will be maintained from College Avenue, where a flagger will be posted for assistance for the entire 60-hour detour.

Overall project work will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items.

HRI of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job. Work is expected to be complete by fall 2024.

Columbia County

A pipe replacement project that was originally scheduled last week will now take place Tuesday, May 16 and Wednesday, May 17 on Route 2017 (Lower Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township.

Lower Smith Hollow Road will be closed between Route 227 (Upper Smith Hollow Road) and Bull Farm Road in Mifflin Township, while a PennDOT maintenance crew replaces deteriorating pipes.

A detour using Route 339 (Main Mifflin Drive) and Route 2028 will be in place for the duration of the project.

************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.