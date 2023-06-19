The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

A resurfacing and drainage improvement project continues on Route 118 between Cemetery Road (T-682) and Dark Hollow Road (T-800) in Franklin Township.

On Monday, June 19, the contractor will begin excavation for and placement of the arch culvert near the intersection with Cemetery Road. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed 24 hours a day, beginning Monday at 6 a.m. through Wednesday, June 21 in late afternoon.

Traffic Impacts

This work will be completed using daily lane closures.

One lane of the roadway will remain open to the traveling public.

Don E. Bower is the primary contractor for this $1.6 million resurface and drainage improvement project. Work on this project includes mill and resurface of the roadway, replacement of the storm sewer, installation of a new arch culvert, new guide rail, and line painting. Work on this project is expected to be completed in September of 2023.

Work continues on Route 15 in South Williamsport, Armstrong townships

A resurfacing project continues on Route 15 in South Williamsport Borough and Armstrong Township.

The week of Sunday, June 18, through Friday, June 23, the contractor will be installing inlets, placing new guide rail, and adjusting manholes at various locations throughout the project in both the northbound and southbound lanes. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Drivers can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $2.6 million resurfacing project of Route 15 between the Market Street Bridge in South Williamsport Borough and the West Branch Tennis Club in Armstrong Township. Work includes milling and paving, ADA ramps upgrades, guide rail upgrades, signage, and line painting. Additional work will be performed on the bridge over Hagerman’s Run. The project will be completed in phases. Motorists can expect single lane with flagging and/or channelizing devices through the active work areas. Work will not be performed on this project during the Little League World Series.

Work is expected to be completed on this project in October of 2023, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for stopped traffic, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Bradford County

A four-year reconstruction project continues on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

The week of Monday, June 19, Route 199 (Main Street) remain closed to northbound traffic between Chemung Street and Woodworth Street, while the contractor continues work on this full depth pavement reconstruction project. Work includes drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

Detour information:

Northbound cars will follow a 1.24-mile detour using Chemung Street, South Elmer Avenue, and West Lockhart Street.

Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

Kriger Construction is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, four-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.

Reconstruction project in Troy Township

A two-year roadway reconstruction project continues on Route 6 in Troy Township.

On Sunday, June 18, the contractor will resume work on Route 6 between 0.8 miles east of the intersection with Route 14 and the intersection with Peters Road. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed 24-hours a day starting Sunday at 5 p.m. through Thursday, June 22.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $6.5 million reconstruction project. Work on this project includes roadway reconstruction, new drainage, updated guide rail, bridge preservation, superelevation correction, and miscellaneous construction activities. Work on this project is expected to be completed in July of 2024. Construction will shut down during the winter months.

Pipe replacements on Laurel Hill Road in Smithfield Township

A pipe replacement project will close a portion of Route 4012 (Laurel Hill Road) this week in Smithfield Township.

On Thursday, June 21 through Friday, June 22, Laurel Hill Road will be closed to through traffic between the intersections with Route 4014 (Milan Road) and Searfoss Road (T-701), while a PennDOT maintenance crew performs pipe replacements.

A detour using Milan Road in Smithfield and Ulster townships will be in place while work is being performed.

Potter County

Work begins Monday, June 19 on a box culvert replacement project. The bridge spans a tributary to the south branch of Oswayo Creek on Route 44 in Hebron Township. Built in 1938, the structure is 19-feet long and carries an average of more than 1,300 vehicles daily. Replacing the box culvert will improve its rating from poor to good.

Preliminary work will begin Monday under daylight signing and roadway flaggers. The preliminary work includes erosion and sedimentation controls, clearing and grubbing, and construction of a temporary roadway.

Once preliminary work is complete, the bridge will be closed, and the temporary roadway will carry traffic around the work zone. PennDOT expects the temporary road to be opened to traffic during the first week of July, with temporary traffic signals in use. In order to limit access points to the temporary road, T-343 (Tennessee Road) will also be closed. During that closure, a detour using Route 44 will be in place.

Overall work includes the removal of the existing bridge, construction of a new concrete box culvert, approach paving, guide rail installation, pavement base drain, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items. Dean Construction, LLC. is the contractor for this $1.7 million project, with completion expected in mid-September.

Tioga County

A pipe extension and embankment project is scheduled to begin this week on a portion of Route 414 in Union Township.

On Tuesday, June 20, a PennDOT maintenance crew will begin the project on Route 414 between Routes 2015 (South Union Road) and 2017 (Ogdensburg Road). The roadway will be closed during the project. Work includes extending a large pipe and embankment work.

A detour using Route 2017 (Ogdensburg Road/Gulick Street/Main Street in Blossburg) and Route 2005 (Bloss Mountain Road) will be in place during this project. Work is expected to be completed Friday, June 30.

Bridge replacement on Hills Creek Road

A bridge replacement project is scheduled to begin on Route 4039 (Hills Creek Road) between Route 4037 (Hills Creek Lake Road) in Charleston Township and Route 4037 (Hills Creek Lake Road) in Middlebury Township.

On Tuesday, June 20, a PennDOT maintenance crew will begin work to replace the bridge that carries traffic over Hills Creek. The bridge will be closed and a detour using Route 4037 Hills Creek Lake Road will be in place for the duration of the project.

The project is expected to be completed by September 30. Work includes removal of the exiting bridge, deposition, abutment and wing wall work, new box beams, a new concrete deck, parapet walls, stream bank work, and new guiderail.

Montour County

A pipe replacement project is set to begin this week on Route 3012 (Mexico Road) in Liberty Township.

Beginning Tuesday, June 20, a PennDOT maintenance crew will begin replacing several pipes along Mexico Road between Route 2003 (Narehood Road) and Route 254 during daylight hours. The project is expected to take several weeks to complete, weather pending.

During work, Mexico Road will be open to local traffic only. Through traffic will not be permitted and will be detoured using Narehood Road and Route 254.

Columbia County

A three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck, Luzerne County will continue this week.

On Monday, June 19, the contractor will continue the process for the reconstruction of the northbound lane of state route 339. Work includes milling of existing pavement, excavation of material for the placement of rock for the widening of the roadway and placing subbase in preparation for paving.

Traffic Impacts

A long-term detour will continue for Route 339 southbound traffic.

Route 339 southbound traffic will use Broad Street in Nescopeck, Route 93 north, Route 11 south, Market Street in South Centre Township, Market Street bridge, and Route 339, for the remained of the construction season.

Route 339 northbound traffic will continue in the northbound lane between Mifflinville to Nescopeck.

Mitchell Knorr Contracting is the primary contractor for this $11.5 million reconstruction and road widening project. Work on the project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Bridge painting on Route 93

Drivers who travel on Route 93 in Columbia and Luzerne Counties are advised a bridge painting project continues between the Route 93 intersection with Route 11 (West Front Street) in Berwick and Route 93 (West Third Street) in Nescopeck.

On Monday, June 19, through Sunday June 25, a PennDOT contractor will continue pressure washing, shot blasting, priming and painting the bridge spanning the Susquehanna River. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Drivers can expect lane shifts and possible delays in travel and are urged to drive with caution in the area.

North Star Painting Company is the primary contractor on this $3.1 million bridge project.

Bridge preservation on Rupert Drive

A bridge preservation project continues this week on Route 42 (Rupert Drive) between Front Street in Catawissa Brough and Legion Road in Montour Township.

On Monday, June 1 through Sunday, June 25, the contractor will begin shot blasting and applying the epoxy overlay along the bridge carrying Rupert Drive over the Susquehanna River. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Drivers can expect lane shifts and possible delays in travel and are urged to drive with caution in the area.

The Truesdell Corporation is the primary contractor on this $1,028,028 bridge preservation project. Work on this project includes removal and re-epoxy on the bridge carrying Route 42 over the North Branch Susquehanna River. Additional work includes milling, resurfacing, line panting, and miscellaneous construction. In 2024, the project will continue with preserving the bridge that carries Route 93 over the North Branch Susquehanna River between Berwick Borough, Columbia County and Nescopeck, Luzerne County. Work on this project is expected to be completed in July 2024.

Bridge replacement on Knob Hill Road

A bridge replacement project will begin on Tuesday, June 20, in Briar Creek Township between Yost Hollow Road and Evansville Road.

This project will replace the structure carrying Knob Mountain Road over a tributary to Briar Creek. Work includes removal of a steel arched pipe culvert, placement of a concrete pipe, approach paving and guiderail upgrades.

The bridge replacement project is expected to be completed in mid-September. A detour using Route 93, Route 1017 (Lake Road) and Evansville Road will be in place.

Water main replacement on Old Berwick Road in South Centre Township

A water main replacement project is set to begin this week on Route 1004 (Old Berwick Road) in South Centre Township.

Starting Monday, June 19, the contractor will begin to replace the water main on Old Berwick Road between Blue Jay Drive and Route 2028 (Market Street). Work will begin at Blue Jay Drive and progress east. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed Mondays through Fridays during daylight hours.

Work on this project is expected to be completed in October.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

