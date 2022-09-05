The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

Work continues on a safety improvement project on Route 220 in Woodward and Piatt townships.

This week, the contractor will continue work on the East Linden Service Road, the Grandview Jug Handle, and the bridges over Larry’s Creek and Quenshukeny Run. The Young’s Road West Jug Handle is now open to traffic.

Existing Detours

Route 220 and Route 287 in Piatt Township.

Route 287 southbound traffic to Route 220 north will be detoured onto Route 220 south towards Jersey Shore and will be directed to use the Route 44 South/ Main Street exit (Jersey Shore) to access Route 220 northbound.

Route 220 northbound traffic to Route 287 north will use the median U-turn near Martins Road, to access Route 287 from Route 220 southbound

The existing traffic signal at the Route 220/Route 287 interchange will be turned off to facilitate continuous traffic flow.

Route 220 and Quenshukeny Road, Woodward Township.

Route 220 southbound traffic will be able to access Quenshukeny Road.

Route 220 northbound traffic to Quenshukeny Road will be detoured to the Fourth Street interchange in the City of Williamsport to access Quenshukeny Road from 220 southbound.

All traffic exiting Quenshukeny Road will be required to travel Route 220 southbound. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Route 220 southbound to the U-turn at the former Woodward school to access Route 220 northbound.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

Glenn O. Hawbaker of State College is the primary contractor on this $41 million, multi-year safety improvement project.

Centre County

A traffic patterns changes the week of Sept. 5 on the Route 26/45 intersection project about 1.5 miles north of Pine Grove Mills.

There will be no lane closures on the project until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. plans to change the traffic pattern mid-week the week of September 5.

Drivers traveling northbound on Route 26 toward State College will continue to use the temporary roadway through the work zone. The contractor will shift southbound traffic heading toward Pine Grove Mills onto the newly completed portion of Route 26 and the new bridge structure. PennDOT expects the change to occur mid-week.

The existing traffic pattern on Route 45 will remain in place. However, due to the shift in traffic pattern on Route 26, PennDOT urges drivers making a left turn from Route 45 to spend extra time watching for oncoming traffic before completing their turn.

PennDOT reminds drivers that lane widths through the work zone are reduced to 10 feet and urges drivers of wider vehicles to find an alternate route.

Overall work on this project includes constructing turning lanes, widening, roadway realignment, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, permanent traffic signals, and miscellaneous construction. Other work includes replacing an existing concrete bridge with a single-span box beam bridge.

By realigning the intersection, adding a traffic signal, overhead lighting, and turning lanes, PennDOT expects a better flow of traffic, safer turning maneuverability from all directions, and reduced congestion during high-traffic volume events locally.

Charles C. Merlo of Mineral Point is the contractor on this $5 million project, which PennDOT expects to be complete by mid-November.

Paving in Clinton/Centre counties

Drivers can expect the following the week of Sept. 5 in Clinton County:

On Route 1002 (Island Route Road) from Clarks Barn Road to Island Road, crews are scheduled to pave on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 8 and 9.

On Route 664 (Coudersport Pike) from Track Road to Roundhouse Road, crews are scheduled to pave on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Other roads seeing work in Clinton County include:

Route 120 (Renovo Road) from Sugar Run Road (Route 2022) to Fairview Street (Route 1024)

Route 150 (Church Street) from Monument to the Constitution bridge. This work had been scheduled for early September but has been delayed.

Route 1024 (Fairview Street) from Bellefonte Avenue to Water Street (Route 120)

Route 2012 (Paul Mack Boulevard) at Brown Street and Logan Avenue intersections

Drivers can expect the following the week of Sept. 5 in Centre County:

Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle Road, crews are expected to remove guiderail on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 7 and 8. Gabion basket construction will begin Thursday, Sept. 9 and last about three weeks. Paving, shoulder back-up, and guide rail installation will then follow.

Other roads seeing work this year in Centre County are:

Route 26 (College Avenue) signal upgrades at Pike Street and Houserville Road.

Route 150 (Benner Pike) signal upgrades at Rolling Ridge Drive and Eagle Point.

Route 3001 (Fisherman's Paradise Road).

Route 3004 (Paradise Road) from Route 150 to Fisherman's Paradise Road.

Route 3014 (South Atherton) near Branch Road.

Route 3020 (Whitehall Road) at the intersections Allen Street and Atherton Street (Route 3014).

This work is part of a $6.9 million project to improve more than 24 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties. PennDOT will issue updates as work progress requires.

Overall work will include milling, placement of binder and wearing courses, final paving, joint repairs, pipe lining and replacement, guide rail updates, signal upgrades, ADA ramp replacement, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the contractor on this project. PennDOT expects completion to occur in mid-November.

Union County

A lane restriction begins Thursday on Interstate 80 westbound in White Deer Township for a maintenance project.

The work will be on the message board on Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 200, approximately 10 miles west of the Route 15 interchange. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 to 11 a.m.

Lane restriction on Interstate 80 EB in White Deer Township

A lane restriction begins Wednesday on Interstate 80 eastbound in White Deer Township for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash.

The constractor will be working on Interstate 80 eastbound at Exit 210A (Route 15 south). Motorists can expect the right berm of the exit ramp to Route 15 south closed and traffic shifted to the left. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Snyder County

A portion of Route 1020 (Grangers Road in Monroe Township will close starting Tuesday for road work.

Grangers Road will be closed between Route 1017 (Park Road) and Route 15 southbound, while the contractor constructs a new deceleration lane to make right turns from Route 15 southbound onto Grangers Road. This work will also include new mountable curbs and paving a portion of Grangers Road. A detour using Park Road, Sunbury Road (T-520/Route 1021), and Route 15 will be in place for the duration of the project.

Work is expected to be completed in October. Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.

Columbia County

The three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County continues.

The week of Tuesday, Sept. 6, Mitchell Knorr Contracting will continue excavation for the reconstruction of the northbound lane of Route 339. The contractor will also complete work on previously started storm drainage systems and structure work over two unnamed tributaries. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

Traffic Impacts

A long-term lane restriction will be implemented on Route 339 southbound between Smith Hollow Road and Broad Street. The following detour route will be implemented, with signs and message boards leading up to and throughout the detour:

Route 339 southbound traffic will take Broad Street in Nescopeck to Route 93 north towards Berwick, to Route 11 south to Market Street in South Centre Township, to the Market Street bridge, back to Route 339 in Mifflinville.

Route 339 northbound traffic will be able to travel on the northbound lane from Mifflinville to Nescopeck.

Traffic will no longer be permitted to enter Route 339 from Smith Hollow Road due to Smith Hollow Road being closed.

Work on this $11.5 million project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Roadwork continues on Interstate 80

Tuesday, Sept. 6 through Friday, Sept. 9, a contractor will be milling and scratching in both directions between mile markers 238 – 241. This location is between Exit 242 / Mifflinville and Exit 236 / Lightstreet/Bloomsburg. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Lows Road Closure

Route 1003 (Lows Road) will remain closed between Route 11 and Route 1005 (Hidlay Church Road) while the sub-contractor, Wolyniec Construction, Inc., continues work on the bridge carrying Route 80 over the roadway. A detour using Hidlay Church Road, Horse Farm Road, Route 1006 (Sawmill Road), Route 487, North Central Road, and Route 11 will be in place for the duration of this portion of the project.

************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

