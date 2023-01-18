With freezing rain forecasted for tomorrow morning, Thursday, Jan. 19, PennDOT District 3 is advising motorists in north central Pennsylvania to be aware of changing weather conditions and limit travel if possible.

The department is prepared and has sufficient amounts of salt and anti-skid on hand. Crews will be treating roads in the region during the storm and until roads are clear.

Weather predictions call for freezing rain in the morning hours which could cause potential icy conditions. Road surfaces, bridge decks and overpasses can be icy.

Any travel restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on the website.

Although PennDOT crews will be treating roadways, the department's primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting http://www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.