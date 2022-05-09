The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project

Work continues this week on a safety improvement project on Route 220 in Woodward and Piatt Townships.

This week, the contractor will continue work on the Route 287 intersection and structure over Larry’s Creek in Piatt Township. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts.

Existing Detours

The following detours will continue this week:

Route 220 and Route 287 in Piatt Township.

Route 287 southbound traffic to Route 220 north will be detoured onto Route 220 south towards Jersey Shore and will be directed to use the Route 44 South/ Main Street exit (Jersey Shore) to access Route 220 northbound.

Route 220 northbound traffic to Route 287 north will use the median U-turn near Martins Road, to access Route 287 from Route 220 southbound.

The existing traffic signal at the Route 220/Route 287 interchange will be turned off to facilitate continuous traffic flow.

Route 220 and Quenshukeny Road, Woodward Township.

Route 220 southbound traffic will be able to access Quenshuckeny Road.

Route 220 northbound traffic to Quenshukeny Road will be detoured to the Fourth Street interchange in the City of Williamsport to access Quenshukeny Road from 220 southbound.

All traffic exiting Quenshukeny Road will be required to travel Route 220 southbound. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Route 220 southbound to the U-turn at the former Woodward school to access Route 220 northbound.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $41 million, multi-year safety improvement project.

Bradford County update

A four-year reconstruction project continues on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County.

This week, the contractor, Kriger Construction, will continue work on this full depth pavement reconstruction project. Work includes drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

Detour information:

For closure between Vanderbilt Street and Powell Street northbound, cars will follow a 1.1-mile detour using Orchard Street, South Elmer Avenue, and Chemung Street.

For closure between Stevenson Street and Mohawk Street northbound, cars will follow a 1.1-mile detour using Stevenson Street, North Elmer Avenue, and Mohawk Street.

Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

Tioga County update

A PennDOT maintenance crew in Tioga County will be placing millings on Route 1018 (Pony Hill Road) in Jackson Township.

On Tuesday, May 10, the crew will begin work on the roadway between Bear Creek Road and Route 1013 (Jackson Center Road). Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 pm. and is expected to be completed on Wednesday, weather permitting.

Pony Hill Road will be closed to traffic during the working hours with a detour using Jackson Center Road, Route 328, and Bear Creek Road. Motorist should drive with caution in the area and expect delays.

Sullivan County update

A microsurfacing project begins this week on several routes in Cherry Township.

On Tuesday, contractor Suite Kote will begin work microsurfacing the following roadways.

Route 87 between the intersection with Routes 220 and 4018 in Dushore and the borough line.

Route 220 between the intersection with Route 87 in Dushore and the Bradford County line.

Route 4018 between the intersection with Routes 87 and 220 in Dushore Borough and Edwards Road.

Edwards Road between the intersection with Routes 87, 220, and 4019.

Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Suite Kote is the primary contractor for this $665,700 microsurfacing project which is expected to be completed in September of 2022.

Centre County update

Columbia Gas continues gas line relocation work on South Atherton Street in State College.

The sidewalk restoration between College Avenue and White Course Drive has been bumped to Thursday, May 12. This work will close the right lane heading westbound away from the campus and shift traffic into the left lane.

Columbia Gas expects lane shifts to continue between Logan Avenue and South Allen Street.

Roadway flaggers may be present at the Westerly Parkway intersection and throughout the construction zone assisting with traffic control.

Columbia Gas expects to work each day next week, but all work is weather dependent.

This utility relocation work is part of the next phase of roadway improvement work on Atherton Street. Work on this new section will begin later this year and will be similar to work done on the previous project.

The previous phase was completed in 2020 and featured phased work zones stretching from Aaron Drive to Park Avenue. Work included relocation of utilities, water, and sewer lines, along with drainage improvements, curbing, sidewalk and ADA compliant ramp installation, signal upgrades, new concrete median and paving.

Updates on Interstate 80/Route 26 interchange work near Bellefonte

Work continues this week on a local interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County. The work zone is located along I-80 near the Bellefonte/161 interchange and can affect traffic flow on Interstate 80 and Route 26.

Motorists should anticipate the following this week on Interstate 80 eastbound:

Motorists should expect delays due to rolling slow-downs while the contractor conducts blasting operations on Monday and Tuesday, May 9 and 10.

Overnight Monday through Thursday, a right lane closure on I-80 eastbound will shift all traffic onto the crossover lane. Overnight hours are 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

During daylight hours, I-80 eastbound is in a long-term configuration that sees traffic in the left lane using the crossover to I-80 westbound. Traffic in the travel lane remains on I-80 eastbound and will be shifted onto the shoulder while passing through the work zone. When exiting the work zone, traffic on the shoulder will shift back into the travel lane and traffic from the crossover will rejoin I-80 eastbound in the left lane.

Motorists should anticipate the following this week on Interstate 80 westbound:

Motorists should expect delays due to rolling slow-downs while the contractor conducts blasting operations on Monday and Tuesday, May 9 and 10.

I-80 westbound is now in its long-term configuration for the summer with two lanes shifted to the right. The right lane rides on the outside shoulder and the left lane rides on what was the travel lane.

On Route 26, flaggers will be in the roadway to enforce an alternating traffic pattern as drainage work continues. Lane restrictions will be lifted by the end of the day each day.

Work this season includes three miles of reconstruction on I-80 eastbound, completion of new ramps and connector road, completion of bridge structure, and reconstruction and improvements on a section of Route 26.

The I-80/Route 26 local interchange project is east of Bellefonte and is part of a long-awaited safety-improvement in Centre County. HRI of State College is the contractor on this $52 million project. Up-to-date information is available on the project page.

The local interchange project is the first phase of a three-phase project to build local access, a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80 and make improvements on Jacksonville road. In July 2018, the project was awarded an initial $35 million federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Completing all three phases will support the regional freight economy and improve the reliability of roadway travel throughout the region.

Northumberland County update

Lane restrictions begin this week on Interstate 180 eastbound in Lewis and Turbot townships for shoulder repair work and Route 254 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. The work originally was scheduled for Friday, May 6, but was postponed due to weather.

On Monday, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will be performing shoulder repair work on Interstate 180 eastbound between the Route 1006 (Eight Street bridge) in Lewis Township and exit 1 (Watsontown exit) in Turbot Township. Motorists can expect the right lane to be restricted where work is being performed.

Shoulder restoration also begins Monday along Route 254 between the Route 147 southbound off ramp and northbound ramp in Turbot Township. Motorists can expect the right shoulder to be closed and traffic to be shifted slightly.

Columbia County

The three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County continues.

This week, the contractor, Mitchell Knorr Contracting, will be driving temporary piles, placing temporary widening, and excavating in preparation for soil benching along Route 339. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

Work on this $11.5 million project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

