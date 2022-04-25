The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project

Work continues this week on a safety improvement project on Route 220 in Woodward and Piatt Townships.

Beginning today, the contractor will continue work on the Route 287 intersection and structure over Larry’s Creek in Piatt Township. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts.

The new structure carrying Front Street over Quenshukeny Run in Linden, Woodward Township is now open to traffic.

Upcoming Detours

Contractors will continue working on replacing the structure over Quenshukeny Run starting today. Motorists can expect the following changes in traffic patterns.

Route 220 southbound traffic will be able to access Quenshukeny Road.

Route 220 northbound traffic to Quenshuckeny Road will be detoured to the Fourth Street interchange in the City of Williamsport to access Quenshukeny Road from 220 southbound.

All traffic exiting Quenshukeny Road will be required to travel Route 220 southbound. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Route 220 southbound to the U-turn at the former Woodward school to access Route 220 northbound.

Existing Detours

Route 287 southbound traffic to Route 220 north will be detoured onto Route 220 south towards Jersey Shore and will be directed to use the Route 44 South/ Main Street exit (Jersey Shore) to access Route 220 northbound.

Route 220 northbound traffic to Route 287 north will use the median U-turn near Martins Road, to access Route 287 from Route 220 southbound.

The exiting traffic signal at the Route 220/Route 287 interchange will be turned off to facilitate continuous traffic flow.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $41 million, multi-year safety improvement project.

Bradford County update

A four-year reconstruction project continues on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County.

A detour is now in effect on State Route 199 (Main Street). The road will be closed to Northbound traffic between Vanderbilt Street and Powell Street, while the contractor, Kriger Construction, continues work on this full depth pavement reconstruction project. Work includes drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

Detour information:

Northbound cars will follow a 1.10 mile detour using Orchard Street, South Elmer Avenue, and Chemung Street.

Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

Portion of Route 187 in Wilmont Township closes for bridge repair project

Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 187 will be closed this week in Wilmont Township for a bridge replacement project. The bridge, which carries Route 187 over Sugar Creek, is located approximately 1.3 miles northwest of the intersection with Route 4002 (Quicks Bend Road) and 1.5 miles southeast of the intersection with Route 2003 (Grant Hill Road).

Route 187 will be closed between Coyle Road and Grant Hill Road beginning today, while the contractor begins the removal of the existing bridge. The bridge will be replaced with a precast reinforced concrete box culvert.

Detour information:

Northbound traffic will use Route 87, Ambrocius Road, and Route 187 in Hollenback, Bradford County.

Southbound traffic will use Ambrocius Road, Route 87, and Route 187 in Lovelton, North Branch Township, Wyoming County.

Susquehanna Valley Construction Company is the primary contractor on this $1.9 million project. The project is expected to be completed in June of 2022.

Centre and Clinton County update

Road work begins Monday in Centre and Clinton counties.

Through May 4, crews will work first to improve Route 504 from Black Moshannon State Park to Hall Road. The next locations are currently set as Route 3014 (South Atherton Street) pipe lining near Branch Road and Route 3014 (South Atherton Street) pipe replacement with new inlets and curbs from Twigs Lane to Villa Crest Drive.

As spring progresses, drivers need to be aware that they could encounter crews working in either county, dependent on weather and works schedules.

Other roads to see work in Centre County are:

Route 3001 (Fisherman’s Paradise Road) entire length

Route 3004 (Paradise Road) from Route 150 to Fisherman’s Paradise Road

Route 3020 (Whitehall Road) from Route 3018 (University Drive) to South Atherton Street

Route 26 (College Avenue) signal upgrades at Pike Street and Houserville Road

Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle Road

Route 150 (Benner Pike) signal upgrades at Rolling Ridge Drive and Eagle Point

Routes in Clinton County include:

Route 4001 (Kettle Creek Road) from near Hammersley Fork to Route 144

Route 1024 (Fairview Street) from Bellefonte Avenue to Water Street (Route 120)

Route 664 (Coudersport Pike) from Race Track Road to Roundhouse Road

Route 150 (Church Street) from Monument to the Constitution bridge

Route 120 (Renovo Road) from Sugar Run Road (Route 2022) to Fairview Street (Route 1024)

Route 1002 (Island Route Road) from Clarks Barn Road to Island Road

Route 2012 (Paul Mack Boulevard) from Allison Street to Logan Avenue

As crews work, a daylight alternating traffic control pattern will be in place. Drivers should expect to encounter flaggers on the roadway, along with short travel delays.

This work is part of a $6.9 million project, to address improvements on more than 24 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties. PennDOT will issue updates as work progress requires. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Overall work will include milling, placement of binder and wearing courses, final paving, joint repairs, pipe lining and pipe replacement, guide rail updates, signal upgrades, ADA ramp replacement, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College, is the contractor on this project, which is expected to be complete in mid-November.

Centre County update

PennDOT announced that motorists traveling through the Route 26/Route 45 intersection project located about 1½ miles north of Pine Grove Mills should anticipate delays this week.

The contractor will be paving the temporary road and preparing to shift Route 26 traffic onto it. Additionally, temporary widening of the eastbound shoulder of Route 45 will continue. This work requires the contractor to implement lane closures, and drivers will encounter flaggers in the roadway throughout the project limits. PennDOT expects the most significant traffic impacts Wednesday, April 27, through Friday, April 28.

PennDOT reminds drivers the contractor reduced travel lane widths to 10-feet throughout the work zone.

Overall work on this project includes constructing turning lanes, widening, roadway realignment, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, permanent traffic signals, and miscellaneous construction. The project will also replace the existing concrete bridge with a single span box beam bridge.

By realigning the intersection, adding a traffic signal, overhead lighting, and turning lanes, PennDOT expects a better flow of traffic, safer turning maneuverability from all directions, and reduced congestion during high traffic volume events locally.

Charles C. Merlo of Mineral Point, PA, is the contractor on this $5 million project, which PennDOT expects to be complete by mid-November.

Changeable message boards will be in place to alert drivers to the work zone.

Sullivan County

A 2.5-mile resurfacing project is set to begin on Route 220 in Laporte Township and Laporte Borough.

On Monday, the contractor HRI, Inc., will begin work on the project which is located on Route 220 between the PennDOT rest area in Laporte Township and just north of Route 42, near the Pennsylvania State Police Station in Laporte Township. Motorists can expect alternate lane closures with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours through the duration of the project, as well as overnight hours today through Monday, May 9.

HRI is the primary contractor for this $1.2 million resurfacing project. Work includes tree trimming, cleaning existing ditches, excavation, rock placement, base repairs, milling, cleaning pipe culverts, drainage, paved shoulders, rumble strips, removal of portion of existing bridge, protective coating for reinforced concrete surfaces, and miscellaneous construction.

Work is expected to be completed in July of 2022.

Tioga County update

An embankment repair project begins this week on Route 2017 (Ogdensburg Road) between Routes 414 and 14 in Union Township.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will begin the project in Roaring Branch, between the Route 14 intersection and Route 414. Work will be performed during the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The road will be closed during work hours and a detour will be in place using Route 14, Route 414, back to Route 2017. Motorists are urged to drive with caution in the area.

The project is expected to be completed in early May, weather permitting.

Northumberland County update

Lane restrictions begin today on Route 147 in Dalmatia for maintenance work.

The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, will begin performing base repairs on Route 147 between Toad Valley Road and Turkey Hill Road. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Work is expected to be completed on this project in May of 2022.

Columbia County

The three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County continues.

This week, the contractor, Mitchell Knorr Contracting, will be onsite to excavate in preparation for soil benching along Route 339. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

Mitchell Knorr Contracting is the primary contractor for this $11,500,000 reconstruction and road widening project. Work on the project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

