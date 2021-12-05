Clearfield, Pa. – As we approach winter 2022, staff at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 2 and District 9 are reviewing winter preparedness plans.

See PennDOT's winter travel tips in the attached PDF.

A Regional Traffic Management Center (RTMC) at the PennDOT District 2 office in Clearfield will provide winter coverage services to 26 counties in the region.

RTMC Services include 24/7 monitoring and posting of road and bridge restrictions/closures, managing weather-related incidents, and oversight of Intelligent Transportation Systems, which include traffic cameras, message boards, and Highway Advisory Radio.

“Our RTMC’s operations are a vivid example of how PennDOT provides services and supports safety for travelers across Pennsylvania,” District 2 Maintenance Operations Manager Jason Powell said. “In winter, the tools used through the RTMC allow staff to monitor weather events and traffic-related incidents and plan for what’s needed in regard to material and personnel and make decisions about speed reductions and road closures.”

For the 2021-2022 winter season, PennDOT will continue to provide roadway treatment and plowing services as weather requires. As always, PennDOT will be prepared and dedicated to keeping roads open and passable during every storm.

“Our materials across our region are currently filled and equipment is ready to go for the season ahead," said David Kammerer, Assistant District Executive for Maintenance in District 9. “Motorists are advised to use caution while driving during winter weather and are reminded that roads will not be free of ice and snow while precipitation is falling. Our snow plow routes on average are 40 miles in length and it can take several hours for a truck to complete that route, refill their material, and repeat it."

District 9 provided plowing and road clearing services throughout the 2020/2021 winter season, making use of 73,594 tons of salt, 85,870 tons of anti-skid, and more than 1.2 million gallons of brine across its six counties.

District 2 provided plowing and road clearing services throughout the 2020/2021 winter season, making use of 66,528 tons of salt, 84,331 tons of anti-skid, and almost 2.8 million gallons of brine across its nine counties.

PennDOT features all its winter information on its website at www.penndot.gov/winter.