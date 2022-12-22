With snow, freezing rain, and extreme cold temperatures forecasted today, Thursday, Dec. 22 into Saturday, Dec. 24, PennDOT District 3 is advising motorists in northcentral Pa. to be aware of predicted conditions and limit travel if possible.

The department reported that it is prepared and has sufficient amounts of salt and anti-skid on hand. Crews will be treating roads in the region during the storm and until roads are clear.

A rapid change from rain to snow and a significant drop in temperature is anticipated Friday morning. The rapid change in temperature and expected wind gusts will create limited visibility and potential icy conditions. Extreme cold conditions will limit the effectiveness of salt to melt ice and snow. Road surfaces, bridge decks and overpasses can be icy or snow-covered.

Reduced speeds

PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on several roadways in the region.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstate 99 in its entirety

Interstate 80 from exit 97/Brockway-DuBois to exit 161/Bellefonte

U.S. 22/322 from the end of the I-99 expressway to the Juniata County line

On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right lane.

