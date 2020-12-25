As winter conditions lessen, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is lifting certain vehicle restrictions on I-80 in the north central region of Pennsylvania. The speed limit reduction remains in place.

Effective at 8 a.m. today, Level 1 vehicle restrictions have been lifted on the following roadways:

Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound from the Ohio state line to I-99 at the Bellefonte/161 interchange in Centre County. In PennDOT District 2, this covers both directions of I-80 in Clearfield county and most of Centre County.

Level 1 restrictions include:

· Tractors without trailers;

· Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

· Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

· Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

· Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

· Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

· School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

· Motorcycles.

Up-to-date restrictions are communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on www.511PA.com by clicking on “Personal Alerts” in the left-hand menu.