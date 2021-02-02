Travel restrictions were lifted this morning on roads in north central Pennsylvania.

The restrictions were put in place Monday due to a winter storm that began Sunday and lasted into Tuesday morning.

The Tier 4 restrictions were lifted on Interstate 80 from I-99 at the 161/Bellefonte interchange in Centre County through Clinton County at mile-marker 192. Also, the speed limit on Interstate 80 in north central Pennsylvania had been reduced to 45 mph, but is now restored to posted speed limits.

Tier 4 restrictions banned commercial vehicles as well as all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers.

Additionally, speed limits have been restored and the restriction for commercial vehicles to use the right lane only has been lifted on the following roads:

· I-99 in Centre County—both directions;

· I-80 from mile-marker 97/Falls Creek to mile-marker 161/Bellefonte—both directions.

· U.S. Route 22/322 in Juniata, Mifflin, and Centre counties.

In the northeast part of the state, several roadways still have restrictions in place, according to PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. These restrictions will remain in place until conditions warrant their removal. Motorists are urged to avoid non-essential travel as crews continue their work to clear and treat roadways.

The following roadways have Tier 1 restrictions in place:

Route 33 from Interstate 78 to Interstate 80;

Interstate 78 from Route 33 to the New Jersey border;

Interstate 81 from Interstate 80 to the New Jersey border; and

Interstate 476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) from Lehigh Valley Interchange (Interstate 78, Exit 56) to Clarks Summit (Interstate 81, Exit 131).

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) that are towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles.

The following roadways have Tier 4 restrictions in place:

Interstate 80 from Interstate 81 to Route 33;

The entire length of Interstate 84; and

Interstate 380 from Interstate 80 to Interstate 81

Additional speed and vehicle restrictions on these and other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.