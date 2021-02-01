As winter weather conditions across the north central region improve, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is lifting some restrictions across the area.

Tier 1 restrictions have been lifted on the following roads:

· I-99 in Centre County—both directions;

· I-80 from mile-marker 97/Falls Creek to mile-marker 161/Bellefonte—both directions.

Speed limits on these routes have also been restored and the restriction for commercial vehicles to use only the right lane has also been lifted.

Drivers are reminded that Tier 4 vehicle restrictions remain in place on Interstate 80 from I-99 at the 161/Bellefonte interchange in Centre County through Clinton County at mile-marker 192.

On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Drivers are also reminded that speed limits have been restricted to 45 mph and commercial vehicles must move to the right lane remain in place on U.S. Route 22/322 in Juniata, Mifflin, and Centre counties.

The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.