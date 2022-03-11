Harrisburg, Pa. – Ahead of winter weather expected across most of the state tomorrow, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is planning to implement vehicle restrictions on several Pennsylvania roadways starting at 5:00 a.m. Saturday. Additionally, PennDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas during the storm.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for personalized alerts on the website.

Effective at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) from New Stanton (Exit 75) to Breezewood (Exit 161).

Effective at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Interstate 80 from I-79 to I-99; and

The entire length of I-99.

Effective at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday March 12, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-81 from I-78 to I-80.

Effective at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey border;

I-81 from I-80 to the New York border;

The entire length of I-84;

The entire length of I-180; and

I-380.

Effective at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 12 vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-476 from I-78 to I-81.

Restrictions will remain in place until conditions have improved enough to warrant their removal. Additional speed restrictions and right-lane restrictions for commercial vehicles will be imposed as necessary on a regional level.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles.

On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions.



