Clearfield, Pa. – Due to continued rain, potential snowfall, and expected drops in temperatures, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will temporarily restrict certain vehicles on I-80 in the north central region of Pennsylvania.

Vehicle restrictions reflect Level 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan, and are in effect on the following roadways:

Interstate 80 from Interstate 79 to the New Jersey border. In PennDOT District 2, this covers the entirety of I-80 in Clearfield, Centre and Clinton counties.

This is in addition to the level 3 restriction for the entirety of Interstate 99 that went into effect at 10:00 a.m. this morning.

Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the bans must move to the right lane. Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.

The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.