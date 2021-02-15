Harrisburg, Pa. – In response to winter weather and icy conditions through much of the state, PennDOT is implementing additional restrictions on trucks and other vehicles on certain roadways around the state.

Effective at 9:00 PM, Tier 4 restrictions went into effect for I-80 from I-79 to I-180.

On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Effective at 7 p.m., vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

The entire length of Route 22;

The entire length of Route 33;

The entire length of Interstate 70;

The entire length of Interstate 78;

Interstate 80 from Route 11/15 to the New Jersey border;

The entire length of Interstate 81

The entire length of Interstate 83

The entire length of Interstate 84

Interstate 99 from the PA Turnpike to Interstate 80

The entire length of Interstate 180; and

The entire length of Interstate 380.

These are in addition to the Tier 1 restrictions that became effective at 6 p.m.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles.

Interstate 80 from the Ohio border to Route 11/15 is under a Tier 3 vehicle restriction. On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes towing passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Speed limits restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the bans must move to the right lane, unless work zone signage indicates otherwise. Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.

Roadways with 45 mph restrictions include:

Interstate 80

Interstate 180

Route 15 in Lycoming and Tioga Counties between Trout Run and the New York state line

Route 147 – from Interstate 180 to Route 45 in Northumberland County

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511pa.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on www.511pa.com by clicking on “Personal Alerts” in the left-hand menu.

PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel during the storm if possible. But if travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions. Freezing temperatures are expected during this event, so motorists should be aware of blowing and drifting snow, which can cause icy areas on roadways, including overpasses and bridges. With freezing temperatures, roads that only look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.